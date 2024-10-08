DE30 returns above 14,000 pts
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off 13,800 pts support and returns above 14,000 pts mark Earnings reports from HelloFresh...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Riksbank surprised markets today with an unexpected 25 basis points rate hike. Main interest rate increased from 0.00% to 0.25%. However, this is not the...
The Russian decision to halt natural gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria raised concerns that Russia may cut whole Western Europe off its gas. This has magnified...
European markets set for higher opening US Q1 GDP data, German CPI for April Earnings from Apple and Amazon Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed as an attempt to recover from the previous day's sell-off failed. S&P 500 gained 0.21%,...
The main European indices managed to erase some of the recent loses and ended today's session in positive territory. The Austrian and Swiss indices...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7138 Target:0.7600 Stop:...
Microsoft yesterday unveiled a solid financial report for Q1 2022, which beat Wall Street's estimates. Of course, some of the forecasts for the largest...
During today's session we can observe a clear strengthening of the US dollar while precious metals took a hit. The dollar index broke above the 103...
Echostar is one of the world's leading satellite and broadband Internet service providers. Analysts expect at least 20% CAGR growth of the satellite...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose less than expected while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
US stocks opened higher Microsoft (MSFT.US) stock rises on upbeat revenue guidance Alphabet (GOOGL.US) stock under pressure after weak quarterly...
Cryptocurrencies, like the indices, managed to erase some of the losses from the weak end of last week. Bitcoin slipped below $40,000 for the first time...
German company Biontech (BNTX.US) was developing an mRNA vaccine in collaboration with US giant Pfizer and was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the...
Meta Platforms to report earnings after market close today Revenue seen increasing 8%, net income seen 25% lower Expectations of...
Inflation seemed to be a dead topic for many years. For an extended period of time, central banks tried to stimulate price growth, mainly through higher...
European indices trade little changed DE30 tries to climb back above 13,800 pts support Earnings from Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank European...
Russian Gazprom informed Polish and Bulgarian natural gas companies that supply of Russian gas has been halted this morning and will not resume unless...
Oil has gained ground amid geopolitical tensions as Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria until payments in Rouble are made, while hopes of...