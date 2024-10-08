Chart of the day - NATGAS (27.04.2022)
Russian Gazprom informed Polish and Bulgarian natural gas companies that supply of Russian gas has been halted this morning and will not resume unless...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Russian Gazprom informed Polish and Bulgarian natural gas companies that supply of Russian gas has been halted this morning and will not resume unless...
Oil has gained ground amid geopolitical tensions as Russia halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria until payments in Rouble are made, while hopes of...
European markets seen opening flat Russia halts gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria Meta Platforms to report earnings after market close Futures...
US indices plummeted yesterday as risks to the global growth mount. S&P 500 dropped 2.81%, Dow Jones moved 2.38% lower and Nasdaq slumped almost...
Major European indices erased early gains and finished today's session lower, with DAX 30 down over 1.20%, dragged by growth and inflation concerns...
Today's session on Wall Street brings capitulation of market bulls from the Nasdaq technology index (US100). Investors ditch FAANG stocks, whose two...
Gas supplies from Russia to Poland have been suspended, and a crisis management team has assembled in the Ministry of Climate according to Onet.pl which...
Today Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will present its financial results for Q1 2022 after the market close. Currently, Google stock is trading 20% below its November...
Meta Platforms (FB.US) is big business, with the highest gross margins of any of the big US tech giants. However, it is vulnerable to the publication of...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 107.3 in April, little-changed from the previous month's 107.2 and below...
US stocks open lower Mixed US durable goods orders data General Electric (GE.US) stock plunges despite solid quarterly results US indices...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods rose 0.80% month-over-month in March, from upwardly revised -1.7% (previous -2.1%) decrease in February...
Oil: The risk of a lockdown in the Beijing area raises concerns over demand shock demand in China On the other hand, PBOC has announced support...
Microsoft to release earnings after close of US session today Another quarter of double-digit growth expected Sales growth expected...
European indices trade higher DE30 climbs back above 14,000 pts Deutsche Boerse gains after Q1 earnings European stock market...
Oil is trading higher today, along with other risk assets. A pause in the US yield rally allowed equities to catch some breather and improved sentiment...
European markets set to open higher US durable goods orders data for March, API report Earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft Futures...
US indices defied global trend and managed to close higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.57%, Dow Jones moved 0.70% higher and Nasdaq gained 1.29%....
European indices finished today's session sharply lower, with Germany’s DAX down 1.54% which is the lowest since mid-March as concerns regarding...