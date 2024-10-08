AUDUSD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The massive sell-off recently observed in the crude oil market coincides with the negative news from China. China started opening the Shanghai area after...
The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday after FED Chair Powell hawkish speech and downward moods prevail today amid China's worsening Covid-19 outbreak...
Teladoc (TDOC.US) has been providing services in the field of remote medicine since 2009. In 2021, the company employed nearly 4,500 doctors on the platform,...
US stocks opened lower Concerns over pandemic situation in China weighs on market sentiment Twitter (TWTR.US) reportedly nearing deal to sell itself...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) published today financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which turned out to be much better than Wall Street's expectations, Revenues:...
Gold dropped more than 1.5% today and broke below $ 1,900 an ounce. Earlier at the beginning of today's trade, price fell below the 50.0 retracement...
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock added 5% before the opening bell after Reuters reported that the social media giant could agree a takeover deal with Elon Musk...
The past week was another negative one for the cryptocurrency market as the ever-increasing list of macro uncertainties weighed on market sentiment and...
European indices and US index futures jumped slightly in the early afternoon after the People's Bank of China announced a rate cut. Reserve requirement...
European indices drop at the start of a new week China concerns outweigh Macron victory A look at DE30, FRA40 and UK100 European...
After the weekend, we see a continuation of the sentiment seen at the end of last week. Although Macron's win in the second round of the French presidential...
European markets set for lower opening German IFO index for April GDP reports from US and Germany later into the week Futures...
Downbeat moods could be spotted during the Asian session today. Nikkei dropped 1.7%, Kospi declined 1.4% and indices from China traded up to 3% lower....
European indices finished the week on a bearish note. DAX fell 2.48%, CAC 40 lost 1.99% and FTSE100 fell 1.39% ahead of the second round of the French...
Gap Inc (GPS.US) stock tumbled nearly 20.0% during today's session after the clothes retailer slashed its sales guidance due to "macroeconomic...
Investors are bracing for another week packed with interesting earnings releases! Traders will be offered reports from 5 US mega tech companies over the...
Today the head of BOJ Kuroda announced that the central bank must continue aggressive easing, even if it leads to a further weakening of the yen. Kuroda...
The US dollar continues to move higher after the start of the US session. One of the reasons behind this move may be the S&P Global PMI report which...