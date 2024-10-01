Chart of the day: NATGAS (09.07.2024)
NATGAS regained some ground yesterday after a dynamic wave of declines that saw nine straight sessions of declines. From a technical point of view, gas...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Political Uncertainty Used as a Pretext to Sell the CAC 40 As we indicated yesterday, the CAC 40 was heading for a temporary relief... before a reversal...
Futures point to slightly higher opening of European cash session The main macro event of the day will be Powell's interim testimony before government...
Yesterday's session in US markets saw moderate gains in most stock indices. The Nasdaq gained 0.27%, the S&P500 added 0.1% and the Russell 2000...
European stock indexes are digesting the French election results today. The New Popular Front (a left-wing party) won 182 seats, Ensemble (President...
Boeing has decided to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge in connection with the accidents of two 737 Max planes that led to the deaths of 346 people....
Wheat futures retreated nearly 4% today, although the sell-off at one point reached nearly 5%. After a crop-friendly June, weather forecasts suggest warmer...
Wall Street indexes are posting moderate gains today. US30 gains nearly 0.4% Morgan Stanley's recommendation on TSMC (TSM.US) and J.P. Morgan's...
Shipping stocks, such as Israel ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US), German Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) and Danish AP Moeller-Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) are falling today...
Bitcoin gains slightly to $57k, and opens the week with a slight increase, after last week's declines Chainlink, Filecoin and Cardano gain in...
MUFG has issued a recommendation on the AUDUSD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a long position on the AUDUSD pair under the following conditions: Entry...
Markets gain at the start of the week Exit Poll results of second round of elections in France initiating volatility in Europe Delivery Hero company...
The cryptocurrency market saw a rebound on Saturday after four days of intense declines. Bitcoin temporarily gained over 4.00%, reaching around $58,000....
The deciding vote in the French Parliamentary elections closed this evening, and the exit poll suggests a shock result. The winning party is the left alliance,...
The macroeconomic calendar today is relatively light and no events have been scheduled that could have an impact on global financial markets. However,...
Asia-Pacific indices record a declining session. Indexes from China are losing between 1.10-1.20%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index loses 0.30% and Australia's...
The indexes on Wall Street continue to rise after the NFP report. Both the US500 and US100 are trading at new historic highs. The report reinforced...
CFO Steven Wei Feng today left the company. The official reasons for his resignation are private and family problems. The CFO had held the role since 2019....