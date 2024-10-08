Netflix slumps 25% after losing subscribers
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares drop nearly 25% in pre-market trading today. Quarterly results released by the company yesterday after close of the Wall...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares drop nearly 25% in pre-market trading today. Quarterly results released by the company yesterday after close of the Wall...
Netflix reported a drop in overall subscriber number for the first time in over a decade. Company's share price plunged over 20% in the after-hours...
Futures point to higher opening of European session Canadian CPI inflation, 3 Fed speakers Tesla earnings after Wall Street session...
US indices finished yesterday's session with big gains, led by tech sector. Nasdaq rallied 2.15%, Dow Jones added 1.45% and S&P 500 jumped...
European indices finished today's session lower, with CAC40 and the DAX 30 index down, 0.8% and 0.07%, respectively mostly due to poor performance...
Recent data indicate that OPEC + production in March was 1.45m bpd lower than targeted production levels. This is largely due to production problems in...
Lokcheed Martin (LMT.US) is one of the main contractors for advanced weapons and mission systems for the US military and allies. The company is involved...
Price of natural gas pulled back sharply, despite the still high uncertainty related to the potential suspension of exports from Russia to European...
US stocks move higher 10-year Treasury yield reached highest level since 2018 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) posted mixed quarterly figures US...
Oil: Weak import data from China and India in recent weeks The largest oil field in Libya, "Sharara", was closed due to political...
The court case pending between RippleLabs and the SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC) is very popular subject into a crypto world last times....
European stock market indices drop in post-Eastern trading Russian offensive in Donbas begins Technical look at DE30, FRA40 and UK100 European...
The Australian dollar is the best performing G10 currency today, following the release of RBA minutes. The document included an important change from the...
Netflix (NFLX.US) is facing intense competition from its rivals and has seen its market share decline from 51.4% in the first quarter of 2020 to 43.6%...
European markets set for lower opening Housing market data from Canada and the United States IBM, Lockheed and Netflix to report...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.11%, Nasdaq moved 0.14% lower while S&P 500 finished flat. Russell 2000...
Technical Analysis - Daily time frame chart. Through the daily chart, we can see that EUR/USD is trading at this year's lows. The bearish momentum...
A mixed start of the week on Wall Street S&P 500 is gaining immediately after a slight decrease at the start Bank of America earnings came in...
In the morning, we saw a clear pullback in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Bitcoin was losing up to 4%, but the losses were reduced to 3%. Ethereum was losing...