Mixed news from the oil market
Trading in the markets has been quiet so far. EURUSD continues its small declines, which doesn't bother gold, which is breaking through the 1990 USD...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Trading on the oil market is back after the Easter break. Today’s session on the oil market started on a positive note, with about a 1% increase....
Traders are returning to markets following a long Easter weekend. Apart from recent regular themes in the market, like monetary tightening and Russia’s...
Majority of Asian markets decreased in the first session of the week. On the other hand, Korean KOSPI and DJ New Zealand have managed to stay above...
During today's session we observed limited volatility due to the fact that most of the market was closed due to Easter holidays. The stock and commodity...
Upon returning from the long Easter weekend traders, apart from recent regular themes in the market, like monetary tightening and Russia-Ukraine war, will...
Industrial production in the US increased to 0.90 % in March, from an upwardly revised 0.9% (from 0.5%) increase in February and ...
The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 24.6 pts in April- highest level since December 2021, from -11.8 pts in March and...
Technological evolution The evolution of blockchain technology continues despite the correction in the cryptocurrency market. The number of people using...
As the Easter break in many countries has already begun, the majority of equity and commodity markets in the Western countries will be shut today. However,...
Numerous markets closed due to Easter holidays No trading on majority of equity indices as well as commodities Second-tier data releases...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.21%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower and Nasdaq finished down 2.14%. Russell...
EURUSD briefly dropped below 1.08 Oil price continue to move higher Mixed sentiment on Wall Street During today's session, we could observe...
Nike (NKE.US) stock rose over 4.5% on Thursday after JPMorgan said China-related headwinds could be easing up even amid new lockdown restrictions,...
Retail sales rose modestly last month, however rising prices for food, gasoline and other basic products took a big share of consumers' wallets. The...
NATGAS price jumped above another major resistance zone at $7 amid lower output and as global demand for US LNG remains elevated due to the energy crisis...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 65.70 in April from 59.4 in March, above market forecasts of 58.9, preliminary...
The communiqué and the ECB conference were very dovish, contrary to market expectations. Investors believed that due to high inflation in the eurozone,...
US retail sales below expectations Mixed earnings reports from big banks Musk offers to buy Twitter (TWTR.US) for more than $40bn US...