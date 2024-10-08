Wells Fargo stock plunges in pre-market after weak quarterly results
One of the largest investment banks in the US Wells Fargo (WFC.US) today released its financial results for Q1 2022, which turned out to be not good enough...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
US retail sales data for March was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the markets....
The German benchmark index starts another recovery attempt on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trying to continue its recent rise. However, the bulls...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its April meeting and indicates that interest rates will increase "some" time after the...
Lockheed Martin is one of top US military contractors Stock trades over 30% year-to-date higher Russia-Ukraine war encourages countries...
Musk said a moment ago that he would like to buy Twitter for cash at $ 54.2 per share (recent local highs). Musk wants to buy free-float shares. Musk points...
European indices trade mixed DE30 struggles after breaking out of downward channel Draegerwerk drops after preliminary Q1 2022 results European...
There are two big market events scheduled for today. Investors will be offer a monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank at 12:45 pm...
European markets set to open higher ECB rate decision at 1:30 pm BST US retail sales expected to have increased in March Futures...
US indices managed to snap a losing streak and finish yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.12%, Dow Jones moved 1.01% higher and...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with DAX 30 index down 0.4%, while CAC40 and FTSE100 finished slightly above the flat line...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) shares managed to recoup all early losses caused by the weak quarterly results. The home goods retailer posted an unexpected...
USDCAD currency pair is experiencing increased volatility today and returns to gains after a temporary sell-off. During the conference, BoC Governor Macklema...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose sharply while gasoline stockpiles decreased more...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 1.0 % as widely expected. It is the second consecutive rate hike, pushing borrowing...
Mixed moods on Wall Street US PPI inflation at record levels Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) expects resurgence of travel demand US indices launched...
BlackRock (BLK.US) stock rose 0.30% before the opening bell after the world's largest asset manager reported upbeat Q1 earnings thanks to rising demand...
JPMorgan reported Q1 2022 results Results were better-than-expected Key sales metrics lower compared to Q1 2022 Credit action...