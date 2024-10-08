Economic calendar: US CPI report in the spotlight
European indices set to open lower US CPI inflation in the spotlight Claims of chemical weapons use in Ukraine Futures markets...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
US indices took a dive yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 1.69%, Dow Jones moved 1.19% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.18%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.71% Indices...
Most of the major European indices finished today's session lower, with DAX 30 index fell almost 1% as prospects of tightening from major central banks...
Nio (NIO.US) stock fell sharply at the beginning of today's session after the China-based electric car producer suspended production after several...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: ...
US natural gas prices continue to move higher, raising cost concerns. The increases are mainly caused by growing LNG exports, which causes a decrease in...
US stocks opened lower 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.77% Elon Musk will not join Twitter's (TWTR.US) board Nio (NIO.US)...
Bitcoin approaches 40k while correlation with NASDAQ reaches ATH Cardano fell below psychological $1.00 level despite strong fundamentals The...
Oil prices are taking a hit at the beginning of a new week. Both Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) are trading over 3% lower on the day. The most likely reason...
Rheinmetall RNM.DE remains a leading arms supplier to the German Bundeswehr. The company manufactures and services advanced combat systems, armored vehicles,...
European indices trade lower DE30 locked in short-term trading range Rheinmetall jumps 5% after receiving order from UK government European...
First round of the French presidential elections was held this Sunday. Results showed that incumbent French President Macron has emerged victorious with...
European indices seen opening lower Speeches from 4 Fed members in the evening Busy calendar in the later part of the week Futures...
Indices from Asia traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.8%, Kospi declined 0.5% and indices from China traded up to 3% lower....
European stocks finished higher US 10-year Treasury rose to 2.70%, highest since November 2019 Mixed moods on Wall Street European indices...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock fell slightly on Friday despite positive comments from Morgan Stanley (MS.US). Investment bank believes the number of subscribers...
Next week will be a bit shorter for traders as the majority of developed markets will be closed on Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday. However,...
GBPUSD pair fell sharply in recent weeks partially due to the growing discrepancy between the FED and Bank of England narratives. BoE softened its tone...