US OPEN: Stocks drop as turbulence continues on Wall Street
US stock markets launched session lower US 10-year Treasury rose to 2.70% Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock plunges after Goldman downgrade US indices...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The Canadian economy added only72.5 k jobs in March, following a 336.6k gain in February 336.6 and below market expectations of 80k. It was mainly...
Natural gas futures jumped to $6.50 which is the highest level since November 2008 as expected impact of additional sanctions on Russia lifted demand prospects....
Kazatomprom (KAP.UK) is the world's largest uranium producer, listed on the London Stock Exchange. In 2021 the company accounted for nearly 40% of...
European stock markets indices trade higher DE30 tested upper limit of market geometry at 14,350 pts BMW Group global sales dropped...
EURCAD is expected to be one of the more active FX pairs today. Canadian jobs market report for March will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is likely to...
The French election could end in a surprise, until recently Emmanuel Macron's win was almost certain. The first round of the French presidential election...
European stock markets set to open higher Canadian labor market report for March to be released at 1:30 pm BST First round of French...
In spite of a mixed European session, indices from Wall Street managed to finish yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.43%, Dow Jones...
European stocks recorded third day of losses Mixed moods on Wall Street US jobless claims lowest since 1968 European indices finished today's...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock erased early gains and fell more than 5.0% on Thursday despite the denim retailer posting better than expected first-quarter...
Today's data from the U.S. Department of Labor showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 166k from 202k...
SEB issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0895 Target:1.1200 Stop:...
US stock opened lower Jobless claims fell sharply Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) acquires major stake in HP Inc (HPQ.US) Mixed moods prevail...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.166 million in the week ended April 2, compared to 0.202 million reported in the previous...
Twitter shares rallied over 20% on Monday Elon Musk became largest shareholder in the company Musk to be included in board of directors Tesla...
The German benchmark index is testing the most important short-term support. D1 chart The DE30 slipped below the low at 14,117 points for a brief...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released. Large number of policymakers believe that the current level of high inflation calls...