DE30 tests 14,200-14,250 pts resistance zone
European indices trade higher on Thursday DE30 tries to climb back above 14,200 pts price zone Munich Re refuses to insure East African...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
FOMC minutes released yesterday turned out to be a rather hawkish release. As expected, FOMC minutes strongly suggested that the balance sheet reduction...
European indices set to open flat ECB minutes release at 12:30 pm BST 4 Fed members set to speak European index futures recovered...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following hawkish FOMC minutes release. S&P 500 dropped 0.97%, Dow Jones moved 0.42% lower...
European stocks fell sharply Wall Street under pressure US crude stocks rose unexpectedly FOMC minutes highlight the appetite for 0.50%...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in March has just been released. The publication did not trigger any major moves on the markets, however...
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock rose nearly 9.0% on Wednesday after the weed maker posted unexpected profit for the latest quarter, while also announcing an exclusive...
Bitcoin plunged below major support of $45,000 and other projects also recorded heavy losses during today's session as investors digest recent hawkish...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly while gasoline...
US stocks opened lower FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST Rivian (RIVN.US) expects to reach this year’s production target US indices launched...
FOMC minutes release at 7:00 pm BST is a top event of the day. Markets will look for hints on a pace of looming quantitative tightening and content of...
European indices drop over 1% DE30 tests 14,200-14,250 pts support zone Volkswagen to focus on premium brands European stock...
Release of FOMC minutes is a top macro event of the day (7:00 pm BST). Fed Chair Powell hinted that the document will include details on discussions on...
European markets set to open flat FOMC minutes expected to have QT hints DOE report on oil inventories Index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, reversing much of the gains from the day earlier. S&P 500 dropped 1.26%, Dow Jones moved 0.80%...
EU plans to impose additional sanctions against Russia Hawkish Fed comments weigh on Wall Street US want to increase oil imports from Canada Major...
First Solar (FSLR.US) shares tumbled over 5% after Bank of America downgraded its stance on the manufacturer of solar panels to ‘underperform’...
Economic activity in the US services sector grew in March for the 22nd month in a row as the removal of Covid-19 restrictions increased demand and employment,...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3110 Target:1.3515 Stop:...