GBPUSD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3110 Target:1.3515 Stop:...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US) shares are making renewed gains today amid the company's S-K 1300 mineralogical report disclosure, in which the company...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 58.3 in March from 56.5 in the previous month and slightly below analysts’ expectations of 58.4. Further...
According to the WSJ, the Biden administration is to consider increasing oil imports from Canada. This information led primarily to a marked strengthening...
US stocks opened lower EU to propose ban on Russian coal US want to increase oil imports from Canada Elon Musk will join Twitter (TWTR.US) board...
Oil Both Brent and WTI managed to defend short-term upward trendlines WTI returned above $100 per barrel while Brent trades near $108...
The latest information shows that Russia is attacking not only fuel inventories throughout the country, but also decides to destroy food stockpiles. Ukraine...
Palantir (PLTR.US) is one of the largest providers of security and data analytics systems to government and private clients. The company remains a prime...
Elon Musk acquires 9.2% of Twitter (TWTR.US). The company has long struggled and competed with Meta Platforms (FB.US) for increased online ad revenue,...
European indices trade mixed on Tuesday DE30 breaks above 14,500 pts resistance zone Airbus may have to delay A350 production ramp-up European...
The Australian dollar can be found among the best performing G10 currencies today. AUD caught a bid following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary...
European indices set to open flat ISM non-manufacturing expected to have improved in March Speeches from Fed Kashkari and Williams Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.8%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.90%. Russell 2000...
Despite a fairly good opening on the European stock market, shortly after 8:00 BST the main indices started to fall. The dynamics of the depreciation was...
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD.US) acquires Pensando Systems Inc., a software company that provides cloud solutions or computing services for secure...
Bitcoin failed to break out below resistance set by SMA 200 Long-term holders accumulate the "king of cryptocurrencies" Last week brought...
During this trading session, the pair eur/usd showed again signs of bearish pressure. Let's take a close look at the current situation on the main...
Markets on Wall Street started the new trading week with gains. The technology NASDAQ 100 (US100) is currently up 0.83% and is trying to get back above...
Twitter shares are soaring nearly 30% in premarket trading following SEC disclosure of Elon Musk's ownership of company's stock. Elon...