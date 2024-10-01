Wall Street at new highs driven by speculation of first rate cut in September 📣
Indexes on Wall Street continue to rise following the NFP report. Both US500 and US100 are trading at new historical highs. The report strengthened expectations...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Several important reports worthy of investors' attention will be published next week, including the US CPI inflation report on Thursday. Moreover,...
Tesla has had a great start of this month. The company is already up more than 21% since the beginning of July. The recent gains in Tesla's stock are...
Wall Street opens higher Dollar loses slightly Bond yields lose for third consecutive session Weak NFP data reignited investor hopes for faster...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Employment Data for Jun: Participation Rate: actual 65.3%; previous 65.4%; Full Employment Change: actual...
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) for June: 206k Expected: 190k vs. 272k previously Change in private employment.136k Expected: 160k vs. 222k...
Positive sentiment in the European stock market and gains in U.S. contracts support the DAX Continental (CON.DE) and Sartorius (SRT.DE) continue...
Analysts estimate that nonfarm payroll rose by 192,000 in June versus 272,000 in May Additional indicators in this report, namely unemployment...
Contracts for the Hang Seng index of Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HK.cash) are trading down nearly 1.4% today. Recent weeks...
European indexes gain, followed by Wall Street benchmark contracts, with US100 gaining 0.3% Investors' attention focuses on US labour market data;...
Bitcoin is losing more than 7% today and capitulation of investors in the largest cryptocurrency, pressured so-called 'altcoins' market, leading...
French industrial production came in -2.1% MoM vs -0.5% exp. and 0.5% previously. It's another weak reading after higher than expected...
German industrial production (seasonally adjusted) in Germany dropped by -6.7% YoY vs -4.3% exp. and -3,86% previously Industrial production dropped...
In the absence of Wall Street, yesterday's session saw gains in the major European indices, which followed the record closings of US indices on...
Thursday's session on international stock exchanges was characterized by slightly lower volatility due to the ongoing US holiday. Despite...
Results for 4Q23/24 Disappointing forecasts for 2025 Lack of innovation Valuation overview Chart analysis Nike's results for 4Q23/24...
The dollar is clearly the weakest currency among the G10 today. The dollar index (USDIDX) is down 0.23%, while the EURUSD rate has gained 0.27%. The sell-off...
Prior to the release of the Minutes, the market had priced in a 73% probability that the ECB would cut rates by 25 basis points in September. Here are...
In the absence of Wall Street (Independence Day holiday in the US), sentiment in European equity markets remains solid; DE40 gains nearly 0.2% Continental...
Bitcoin is losing today more than 5% with a price dropping to $57,000 level. As for now, Bitcoin price is almost 10% below the current Short-Term Holder's...