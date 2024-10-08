US OPEN: Wall Street rally loses steam on peace talks skepticism
US stocks opened lower as optimism about a ceasefire started to fade away ADP above expectations BioNTech (BNTX.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
USDJPY Let's start today's analysis by looking at the technical situation on the USDJPY currency pair. Looking at the W1 interval, we can see...
Shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL.US) have scored a historic rise. The company's stock valuation has risen for 11 days in a row which is a new...
ADP report on change in US employment in March was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 450k jobs following a 475k increase...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 7.3% YoY in March, from 5.1% YoY in previous month and well above market estimates of 6.3%. On...
European indices trade lower Economic advisers to German Chancellor lowered GDP forecasts Rheinmetall receives big ammunition order...
Gold lost some ground as of late as negative impact of expected Fed's tightening outweighed positive impact of safe haven flows amid Russian invasion...
European futures point to a lower opening of today's session ADP report on employment change in March Flash CPI readings for...
Global stock markets rallied after Russia-Ukraine talks yesterday. Negotiators converged slightly on some issues and Russia said that it will ease...
DE30 jumped to 5-Week High Wall Street extends rally OIL. WTI briefly dropped below $100.00 per barrel European indexes finished today's...
According to US intelligence, recent statements from Russia pointing to a withdrawal from Kiev does not mean that Moscow is willing to conclude a ceasefire....
Robinhood Markets (HOOD.US) stock surged 26.0% during today's session after the trading platform operator announced it is extending its trading hours....
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3111 Target:1.3500 Stop:...
US retail giant Amazon AMZN.US recently announced a planned share split. The operation will aim to lower the current high share price, which of course...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 107.2 in March, from the previous month's 110.5 and slightly above market...
US stocks opened higher Peace talks show signs of progress Nielsen Holdings (NLSN.US) stock surges 20% on M&A news US indices launched...
The market has clearly moved in the last minutes following the comments of Russian negotiators. According to Russia, the peace talks are constructive and...
Oil United Arab Emirates do not plan to leave OPEC in order to boost oil production According UAE, Russia will remain OPEC+ member In...
European indices trade higher DE30 breaks above short-term trading range Delivery Hero and HelloFresh rally after recommendation...