NIO stock continues to sell-off after earnings
NIO (NIO.US) is a leading Chinese manufacturer and seller of electric cars and one of Tesla's (TSLA.US) main competitors. The company has suffered...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.2500 Target:1.2150 Stop:...
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is now in its fifth week, and neither side has made much progress. Beyond the military front, attention is focused on...
Bitcoin price is on the front foot this week despite the ongoing war and bulls hope that the relief rally may turn into a broader uptrend. The crucial...
In anticipation of the upcoming policy tightening cycle, the global bond market resumed downward move following recent several hawkish comments from...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 59.4 in March from a preliminary of 59.7 and below February...
US stocks opened higher US struck a gas deal with the EU Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) reached a deal with Ryan Cohen US indices launched...
Tilray company (TLRY.US) is an American pharmaceutical company specializing in the production and supply of cannabis and also medical marijuana products. The...
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off the lower limit of the range Deutsche Bank, Linde and Sap further limit activity in...
The US dollar was one of the worst performing major currencies during the Asian session today. However, USD regained ground as the beginning of the European...
European markets set for slightly higher opening German Ifo index for March 3 Fed members set to speak Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.43%, Dow Jones moved 1.02% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.93%. Small-cap Russell...
European stocks mostly lower Upbeat moods on Wall Street Cardano price surges Equity markets in Europe ended today's trading at slightly...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) and Intel (INTC.US) shares jumped over 8.0% and 5.0% respectively— after Bloomberg reported that Nvidia is exploring using Intel...
One can observe the broad weakness of Japanese yen on Thursday. USDJPY pair jumped to the highest level since December 2015 as the outlook for monetary...
USDCAD pair fell to a two-month low of 1.2510 on the back of robust support from rising crude oil prices (with which CAD is strongly correlated) and ongoing...
At 2:30 p.m. GMT, the EIA report on US natural gas stocks was released. Working gas held in storage facilities decreased by 51 billion cubic feet (Bcf)...
US stocks opened higher NATO summit in Brussels US jobless claims lowest since 1969 Uber (UBER.US) signs a partnership deal with NYC taxis US...
The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 58.50 in March from 57.3 in February and above market forecasts of 55.8, preliminary estimates showed. Services...