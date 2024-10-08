Economic calendar: US housing market data, DOE report
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher as traders looked past looming Fed's tightening. S&P 500 gained 1.13%, Dow Jones moved...
European bourses near 1-month highs Upbeat moods on Wall Street Ethereum price hit $3000 European indices finished today's session higher,...
GameStop (GME.US) stock jumped more than 25% on Tuesday despite lack of any major news, which resembles the elevated volatility that we could observe in...
Matterport (MTTR.US) is a technology company dedicated to creating so-called digital equivalents, i.e. transferring real objects into virtual space. Last...
AUDUSD pair reached a new 2022 high and trades at the highest level since November 4 as investors assess whether the Reserve Bank of Australia will follow...
Bitcoin rose sharply on Tuesday which elevated the price to its highest level since the beginning of March. Some investors hope that the most popular cryptocurrency...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened higher Speeches from Fed members Nike (NKE.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results US indices launched today's session...
Oil: The European Union could theoretically decide to ban Russian oil imports this week. Hungary is opposed to such a decision. Europe is concerned...
Recently, developers and the Ethereum Foundation reported optimistic test results of the Beacon chain, operating under the announced proof of stake model. The...
European indices trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of short-term range Nemetschek gains after releasing 2021 earnings European...
Alibaba (BABA.US), in recent days has had an interesting behavior. For one thing, JPMorgan called the Chinese tech sector "uninvestable" and...
USDJPY is an almost constant upward move since the beginning of 2022. In spite of pick-up in geopolitical tensions, JPY fails to act as a safe haven and...
European indices set to open flat Speeches from Fed members and ECB President Lagarde API report on oil inventories European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.04%, Dow Jones moved 0.58% lower and Nasdaq dropped...
European stocks mixed as investors eye Ukraine Powell comments weigh on Wall Street and support US dollar Potential EU ban on oil imports from Russia European...
NIO (NIO.US) shares price took a hit today, after Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu lowered price target on Chinese electric vehicle maker stock to $50 from...
Bitcoin Lightning Network reached new capacity highs Goldman Sachs conducted its first offer over-the-counter Bitcoin options Cryptocurrency adoption...