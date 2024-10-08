Key takeaways from Powell's presser
Opening remarks Labor market is extremely tight with labor supply remaining subdued Wage growth is the fastest in many years Inflation...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis points rate hike during a meeting today, a move that was in-line with market expectations. Such a decision was very well communicated...
Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced its latest monetary policy today at 6:00 pm GMT. FOMC delivered a 25 basis rate hike with Fed...
The US dollar is trading lower against other major currencies while gold stays more or less flat ahead of today's FOMC monetary policy decision. Decision...
Chinese stocks surge as China pledges support for markets Alibaba trades over 20% higher today Stock is having the best day since...
Report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released today at 2:30 pm GMT. The report more or less confirmed inventory changes signaled...
European and US stock market indices jumped in the early afternoon, following the release of Financial Times report. FT claims that Ukraine and Russia...
US indices trade over 1% higher Nasdaq-100 (US100) approaches upper limit of downward channel US-listed Chinese stocks surge Indices...
US retail sales data for February was released at 12:30 pm GMT today. Market was expecting an increase but of a much smaller magnitude than in January....
European stock markets are trading higher Ukraine neutrality examined in peace talks E.ON (EOAN.DE) expects lower earnings in 2022 European...
The Kremlin authorities have just announced that they are considering options for recognizing Ukraine as a neutral state, with its own army. The Russian...
Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, indicated that talks with Ukraine were being continued. He stressed that "peace talks"...
Key highlights: The Fed is broadly expected to lift interest rate for the first time today Powell will suggest more tightening despite warrelated...
UK100 rose sharply on Wednesday tracking bullish sentiment in Asia, ahead of highly anticipated Fed’s interest rate decision and positive signs regarding...
European markets set to open higher Fed policy decision in the evening US retail sales expected decrease in February Current quotes on the...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 2.14%, Nasdaq added 2.92% and Dow Jones rose 1.82% Stocks in Asia traded higher...
European stocks close mostly flat Upbeat moods on Wall Street Chinese stocks sink further Oil continues its drop Tuesday's session in...
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) announced today it will suspend all investments, promotional activities and export of non-essential medicines to Russia. Also the company...
Vladimir Putin announced that Kyiv is not eager to make peaceful concessions in the face of the war in Ukraine. Additionally Russia put sanctions on President...