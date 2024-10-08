European shares trim losses after ECB president's speech
European indices erased early losses on Tuesday following another set of dovish comments from ECB president Lagarde. In the morning indices from the Old...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
European indices erased early losses on Tuesday following another set of dovish comments from ECB president Lagarde. In the morning indices from the Old...
Cardano (ADA) is trying to compete with other projects for the status of Ethereum's main rival. Although in terms of capitalisation Charles Hoskinson's...
US stocks opened higher PPI inflation growth slowed down last month Coupa Software (COUP.US) stock plunges on weak outlook US indices launched...
There is no doubt that the electric vehicle market will continue to grow in the long term. While there are temporary headwinds decimating the segment right...
Gold dropped below a key short-term support level in the $1,932 area, following the release of the US PPI report for February. Data showed headline producers'...
Producer prices in the US increased 0.8% mom in February, less than an upwardly revised 1.2% rise in January and slightly below market forecasts of 0.9%....
Oil: The price of oil has returned to the level it was before the outbreak of the Russian war in Ukraine Mid-year call options at $ 150 per barrel...
European stock markets are trading lower DE30 bounces 200 points off the daily lows Allianz will not sell insurance to Russian businesses European...
Chinese CHNComp trades 25% lower year-to-date Index trades almost 30% below 2020 pandemic lows China imposes lockdowns amid resurgence...
Pullback on the oil market continues with Brent nearing $100 per barrel today and WTI trading near $97 per barrel. A pullback on the oil market was initially...
European indices set to open lower Another round of Russia-Ukraine talks US PPI inflation for February, API report on oil inventories Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower as tech shares were pressured by rising yields. S&P 500 dropped 0.74%, Nasdaq moved 2.04% lower...
Signs of progress in the Russia-Ukraine talks China is reportedly ready to provide military aid to Russia Commodity currencies and Wall Street indices...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Stocks by Chinese tech giant Tencent have come under pressure again after officials from China's central bank discovered irregularities in the service...
Risk aversion returned to the markets after the US notified its allies that China has signaled its readiness to provide military support to Russia. The...
During today's session the Euro continues to lead the gains among the major currencies, despite the recent declines recorded over the last few months. Technical...
Oil prices fell sharply during today's session amid and reached lowest level since beginning of March on hopes for a diplomatic solution to Russian-Ukraine...
The IFX agency said Russia may suspend its exports of wheat, maize, rice and barley between March 15 and June 30. The agency cites the Russian minister...