Chart of the day - EURUSD (04.07.2024)
With the weakest ISM reading from the U.S. services sector in 4 years, which caused a sell-off in the US dollar and a drop in U.S. Treasury bond yields,...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
UK Construction PMI for June came in 52.2 vs 54 exp. and 54.7 previously
Eurozone Construction PMI Actual 41.8 Previous 42.9 German Construction PMI Actual 39.7 Previous 38.5 Italian Construction PMI Actual 46.0 Previous...
After yesterday's record-breaking session on Wall Street and (except China) a rising session on stock exchanges in Asia, European index contracts...
Swiss CPI in June came in 1.3% vs 1.4% exp. and 1.4% previously (0% MoM vs 0.1% exp. and 0.3% previously) Swiss Core CPI came in 1.1% YoY vs 1.3%...
German industrial orders came in -1.6% MoM vs 0.5% exp. and -0.2% previously The reading weakened the EURUSD however volume and reaction to German data...
Trading on Wall Street today is halted, due to the Independence Day holiday in the United States. However, trading on Wall Street indices futures is...
Session on European stock market ended in positive sentiments among leading indices; DAX rallied more than 1.1%, CAC40 and FTSE gained 1.2% and...
US Federal Reserve Minutes from 11-12 June meeting. The vast majority of participants at the Fed's June meeting assessed US economic growth...
After yesterday's stock price rally, investors today continue to buy Tesla (TSLA.US) shares, which were further supported by Elon Musk's comments....
NATGAS futures today almost didn't react to today EIA inventories change report which came in at 32 billion cubic feet (bcf) vs 29 bcf exp. and 52...
Weaker data from the U.S. economy has raised market expectations for potential interest rate cuts by the Fed. Weakest since May 2020 ISM services reading,...
Despite rising Wall Street indices and significant drop in both treasury bond yields and US dollar, we can see Bitcoin weakening by almost 3% today. Weaker...
EIA Oil inventories change came in -12,15M vs -0,5M exp. and 3.59M previously EIA Gasoline inventories change came in -2,2M vs -0,39M exp. and 2.65M...
Most U.S. indices are slightly gaining after the US market opening. US100 trades up 0.15%, driven by a drop in bond yields and another very good performance...
US ISM Services came in: 48.8 vs 52.6 exp. and 53.8 previously US ISM Services Price Paid: 56.3 vs 56.7 exp and 58.1 previously US ISM Services...
CleanSpark (CLSK.US) - mining update 2nd of July In June 2024, CleanSpark Inc. mined 445 bitcoins, increasing its total mined bitcoins for the year...
US Initial Jobless Claims: 238k (Forecast 235k, Previous 233k) US Continued Jobless Claims: 1.858M (Forecast 1.84M, Previous 1.839M) As we can...
US ADP report for June came in 150k vs 163k exp. and 152k previously According to ADP data, US goods-producing sector added 14k jobs, while...