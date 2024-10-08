US OPEN: Wall Street gains on hopes of Ukraine peace talks
US stocks opened mixed Hopes for Ukraine talks lift market sentiment Alibaba (BABA.US) stock plunges amid renewed Covid-19 concerns US indices...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Musk is not planning to sell his crypto holdings Cardano large wallet investors increase their holdings The past week was another negative one...
European indices erase morning gains DE30 pulls back after failed test of 14,000 pts area Volkswagen gains after 2021 results European...
Talks with Iran were suspended after parties failed to reach an agreement. Russia refused to agree on a deal unless it received guarantees that it will...
European stock markets launch new week higher Meeting of top US and Chinese officials in Rome Rate decision from FOMC, CBRT, BoE...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed. Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% while Kospi moved 0.6% lower. Indices from China plunged 2.2-4.0% after...
European stocks finished higher, dollar strengthens Belarus may launch attack on Ukraine today US imposes further sanctions on Russia Today's...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock tumbles more than 6.0% on Friday after the electric vehicle maker posted weak quarterly results and expects supply chain problems...
Risk-off sentiment returned to the markets after the Jerusalem Post reported, that according to Ukrainian military and civil servants, Belarus forces may...
USDJPY pair rose nearly 1.0% during today's session, hitting its highest levels since January 2017 as the dovish approach of the Bank of Japan...
The President of the United States has just finished his speech regarding new sanctions against Russia. The US has decided to ban the import of Russian...
BOFA issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:128.53 Target:120.00 Stop:...
The Russia-Ukraine war continues to be the main topic in the markets. As neither side wants to soften its redlines, there is no end to the aggression in...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US fell to 59.70 in March, from 62.80 in February and well below in line with market forecasts...
US stocks opened higher Biden expected to call for end of normal trade relations with Russia Rivian (RIVN.US) stock under pressure after quarterly...
The Canadian economy created 336.6k jobs in February, following -200.1k decline in January and more than market expectations of a 160.0 k increase. The...
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the talks with Ukraine took several positive turns, which triggered an immediate reaction from the stock...
European stock markets are trading higher DE30 breaks above 200-hour moving average Volkswagen reports drop in February 2022 sales European...