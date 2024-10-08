BREAKING: Gold price approaches all-time high
Gold price rose over 3% during today's session as geopolitical and economic uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war lifted demand for precious...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Gold price rose over 3% during today's session as geopolitical and economic uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war lifted demand for precious...
Although two months have passed since the publication of its results, but Sunrun Inc. (RUN.US) is the leading provider of residential services in the United...
White House to ban Russian oil, gas and coal imports Shell (RDSA.US) apologies for buying Russian oil Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS.US) stock...
The cryptocurrency industry has continued its downward trend since the beginning of 2022, and every attempt to rebound so far has ultimately been met with...
According to rumors that appeared on Friday, the US is to decide to impose an embargo on Russian oil, gas and coal. The US imports relatively little of...
Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.US) is a Canada based company that extracts and sells precious metals - primarily gold, silver, palladium and cobalt. In the...
Oil United States and European Union still consider possibility of imposing full ban on Russian oil and natural gas European Union imports...
European indices recover from morning drop DE30 tries to break above 13,000 pts but fails Nordex and Verbio rally as EU mulls cut...
In spite of a rather poor Wall Street and Asian session for risk trades, European risk assets gained following the launch of a cash session on the Old...
European stock markets indices launched today's trading lower but has managed to recover the majority of losses later on. However, a caution is needed...
NICKEL continues to be one of the most volatile commodities. Price of this industrial metal briefly traded above $100,000 per tonne at the Singapore exchange...
European markets set to open lower Nickel is surging, energy commodities pause rally US API report, revision of European GDP data European...
US indices plunged yesterday amid a spike in energy commodity prices. S&P 500 dropped 2.95%, Dow Jones moved 2.37% lower and Nasdaq plunged 3.62%....
US will suspend trade ties with Russia, including energy imports EU seek only a cautious 'phase out' from Russian energy Oil price highest ...
Moods deteriorated significantly during the second half of today's session. Before the US open bulls made an unsuccessful attempt to erase some of...
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US) stock rose sharply in premarket after recent regulatory filing showed Berkshire Hathaway significantly increased its stake...
Bipartisan leaders of the House and Senate Trade Committees announced an agreement on legislation to halt regular trade relations with Russia and Belarus...
The EUR/USD pair traded lower earlier this week and the pair has hit a new low this year near 1.085. However, looking at the pair from a long-term perspective,...
Recent days have brought a huge appreciation of the CHF, and the scale of this move is clearly illustrated on the EURCHF chart. Russia's aggression...