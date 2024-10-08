USDJPY - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
US stocks opened lower Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock surged 70% after GameStop Chair revealed he had a nearly 10% stake in the retailer Boeing...
Cameco (CCJ.US) is a Canadian producer and supplier of uranium, the main fuel for nuclear reactors. Company shares are gaining nearly 7% in premarket....
A recovery move can be observed on the European stock markets and US index futures following a big drop at the launch of this week's trading. Third...
Ukraine can now receive donations made in Dogecoin (DOGE) Public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users Bitcoin price returns to support at $38,000 The...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 bounces off 78.6% retracement in 12,400 pts area Puma closes stores in Russia European...
Gold is once again testing $2,000 per ounce area. First attempt of breaking above was made during the Asian session. Moreover, price broke above the 78.6%...
Oil prices launched new week's trading with big bullish price gaps. Prices started trading almost 10% above Friday's close. Brent for May delivery...
European stock markets expected to open lower Oil prices surge on Russian sanction risk Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks expected European...
Oil prices surged at the beginning of a new week with Brent reaching the highest level since 2008. Brent briefly traded above $130 per barrel while...
European stocks finish lower amid worries over Ukraine Wall Street retreats despite upbeat NFP report Zelensky asks for more fighter jets...
Smith & Wesson (SWBI.US) stock is trading nearly 14% lower after the firearms producer reported quarterly results which indicate the rising sales momentum...
On Friday the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that last month, the US economy added 678K new jobs, way above market forecasts of 400K and higher...
The war between Ukraine and Russia has been the main topic in the media in recent weeks, and the conflict does not seem to be abating. Russia is violating...
The Russia-Ukraine war remains a key topic in the markets. While asset prices are no longer as reactive to war news as they were two weeks ago, uncertainty...
Russia is not only a significant producer and exporter of wheat and other agricultural commodities. Russia is the largest exporter of fertilizers, including...
The situation in the cryptocurrency market remains uncertain, despite speculation about the growing interest in digital assets by Russian oligarchs....
US stocks opened lower as Russian aggression escalates NFP report above expectations Gap (GPS.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results Major...
The US economy unexpectedly added 678k jobs in February, compared to 467k increase in January and well above market expectations of 400k....