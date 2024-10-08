Bitcoin whales become more active
Bitcoin fell for the third straight day on Friday as war in Ukraine intensified and rising oil prices pushed the U.S. dollar higher. The major cryptocurrency...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Risk-off moods can be spotted during the European trading session today with equities and EUR dropping hard. The main currency pair dropped below the 1.10...
European stocks trade lower DE30 tests 61.8% retracement of upward move launched in November 2020 Daimler Truck Holding and Hannover...
Oil prices were rallying since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Crude caught a bid as investors feared that conflict would disrupt Russian...
European stock markets set to open lower Attack on Ukraine nuclear power plant dominates headlines US NFP report for February to...
Wall Street indices moved lower yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.53%, Dow Jones moved 0.29% lower and Nasdaq declined 1.56%. Russell 2000 dropped...
European indexes finished sharply lower Increased volatility on Wall Street New sanctions on pro-Putin oligarchs and their families Oil fails...
Global indices rebounded slightly following news from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia delegates. The Ukrainian negotiator said...
Burlington Stores (BURL.US) stock plunges over 10% during today's session after the department store company posted disappointing quarterly figures. Burlington...
Ukraine and Russia as coffee importers War causes a lot of uncertainty in the markets, especially when both sides of the conflict are also important...
Global stock markets pulled back in the afternoon erasing early gains amid more hawkish remarks from Powell and potential further sanctions against Russia....
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 56.50 in February from 59.9 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of 61.0. Factory...
US stock opened higher Iranian deal could be finalized shortly Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected Snowflake (SNOW.US) stock sinks amid...
Reza Zandi, a well-known reporter following Middle East oil markets, wrote on Twitter that the Iran nuclear deal has been agreed on and is expected to...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.215 million in the week ended February 26, compared to 0.232 million reported in...
Western countries hit Russia with far-reaching sanctions Russia retaliates and imposes sanctions on Western world Russian stocks...
The German benchmark index was unable to continue yesterday's recovery on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trading in the red below the 14,000...
European indices trade lower DE30 drops back below 14,000 pts Earnings from Lufthansa, ProSiebenSat.1 and KION Group European...