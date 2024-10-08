Chart of the day - AUDUSD (03.03.2022)
War in Ukraine led to big price increases on the commodity markets. While conflict is a big source of uncertainty that should have a negative impact on...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
European indices set to open lower Services ISM, second day of Powell testimony Services PMI data revisions European futures...
US indices erased drop from the beginning of the session yesterday and finished higher. S&P 500 gained 1.86%, Dow Jones moved 1.79% higher and...
European stocks finished higher Wall Street rises after Powell testimony Surging oil and commodity prices European indices finished today's...
Powell's hearing before Congress is over. The head of the FED indicates that he expects a rate hike in two weeks and further increases this year, but...
First Solar (FSLR.US) stock fell over 11.0% during today's session after the company beat estimates on earnings but fell short on revenue in Q4 and...
We can observe some revival at the end of the European session which may be related to further hopes for ceasefire talks. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov...
Today's ADP report showed private sector employment surged by 475k jobs in February compared to analysts’ expectations of 388k rise. What's...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 0.50 % as widely expected. Central bank is continuing its reinvestment phase,...
US stocks opened higher ADP report above expectations Powell to testify in Congress Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock surges after earnings release US...
Brent crude oil prices have crossed the $110 per barrel level and are trading at their highest since 2014. However, prices are not far from the $115-117...
According to the current data from IntoTheBlock, Ethereum recorded 7 days of consecutive outflows from exchanges as holders decided to hold onto their...
ADP report on change in US employment in February was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 390k jobs following a 301k decrease...
OIL Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market. Oil price surged following an escalation of war in Ukraine. Looking at the chart on...
European indices trade slightly higher DE30 tries to climb back above 14,000 pts Airbus halts support and spare parts deliveries...
Prices of European CO2 emission contracts (EMISS) plunged this week and are now trading over 30% below February record highs. Emission contracts were often...
European market launched session lower Powell to testify in Congress Bank of Canada expected to hike rates OPEC+ rumored...
US indices finished yesterday session lower as conflict in Ukraine threatens supply chains and drives commodity prices higher. S&P 500 dropped...