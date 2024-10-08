AUDNZD - recommendation from ANZ
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: Stop...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Tensions in Eastern Europe intensified over the weekend and prompted sharp declines in risky assets shortly after markets opened. The US Dollar rebounded...
Major Wall Street indices erased some of the early losses as investors monitor developments regarding Russian attack on Ukraine, including impact of fresh...
Today, uranium exposed stocks including one of the largest producers Cameco (CCJ.US) are gaining. Other uranium producers like Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US),...
US stock opened lower Ukraine and Russia officials meet at the Belarus border Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) reported record annual profit in 2021 Major...
The contract based on the German DAX index (DE30) opened today with a massive bearish price gap. Despite strenuous attempts by the market bulls and a significant...
Ukrainian government issued a direct appeal for cryptocurrency donations Putin placed his nuclear forces on alert Number of non-zero BTC addresses...
Shares of companies in the military sector are gaining before the US market opens. General Dynamics (GD.US), Kratos (KTOS.US), Northrop Grumman (NOC.US)...
Russian stocks in London plunge amid sanctions European banks take hit on Russian cut off from SWIFT BP offloads 20% Rosneft stake Rheinmetall...
Announcements made by the Western countries over the weekend have sent shockwaves across the financial markets at the launch of Monday's trade. The...
European markets set to open lower after West says Russia will be cut off SWIFT Russian-Ukraine talks to be held at 9:00 am GMT Ruble...
US and European index futures launched new week lower as the West moved to impose harsher sanctions on Russia over the weekend The United...
European stocks finished session higher Wall Street rebounds sharply Commodities under pressure European indices finished today's session...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock dropped over 10.0% during today's session after the maker of plant-based meat substitutes posted weak quarterly results...
BofA issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: long...
The last week of February brought relatively pessimistic sentiment on the cryptocurrency market. All because the darkest fears regarding Russia's invasion...
The worst case scenario became reality - Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. Panic reaction was spotted across global financial markets at...
Kratos (KTOS.US) is a US-based 'Aerospace and Defence' company that operates in the combat systems, cyber security, drones and satellite communications...
The final reading of the UoM index for February fell to 62.8 pts from 67.2 pts in January, however it improved compared to the preliminary reading of 61.7...