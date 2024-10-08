US OPEN: Wall Street rebounds as Russia may agree to talks
US30 and US500 move higher, while US100 lags Russia says ready to hold talks with Ukraine Foot Locker (FL.US) stock plunges as outlook overshadows...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Year-on-year, core PCE inflation went up to 5.2% from 4.9 % in the previous month and above analysts’ estimates of 5.1%. New orders...
The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound after new sanctions imposed on Russia turned out to be less severe than feared. Also rumors regarding the...
Global equity markets have been in a recovery mode since Thursday evening when the United States announced a package of sanctions on Russia that was less...
European stock market trade higher DE30 still trades near 14,180 pts support zone BASF drops on disappointing Q4 net result European...
Launch of a military action against Ukraine by Russia has triggered panic sell-off not only on the stock markets but also on the cryptocurrency market....
European stock markets set to open higher Western sanctions on Russia less severe than fear Virtual NATO meeting in the early afternoon European...
US indices experienced a big turnaround yesterday after Joe Biden announced a new sanction package on Russia. S&P 500 gained 1.50%, Dow Jones...
European stocks plunged as Russia invades Ukraine US indices attempt to erase early losses US imposes new sanctions on Russia Commodities erase...
President Biden announced fresh sanctions against Moscow. The US will block five major Russian banks and will limit Russia's ability to do business...
BofA issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: long...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock rose over 10% during today's session after the vaccine maker reported solid quarterly results. The biotech company...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while gasoline...
GBPUSD pair dropped 1.6% to the lowest level since December 2021, while EURUSD fell over 1.50% on Thursday, as traders rushed to the safe-haven dollar...
US stocks fell sharply as Russia invades Ukraine Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected Alibaba (BABA.US) stock plunges after weak quarterly...
The US economy advanced an annualized 7.0% on quarter in Q4 2021, slightly higher than 6.9% in the advance estimate and in line with market forecasts. The...
The German benchmark index falls below the round mark of 14,000 points on Thursday. MN-Chart Today's decline brings the DE30 to a demand zone...
Cryptocurrencies as high-risk assets have suffered after disturbing news from Ukraine. Most investors did not expect the worst-case scenario to materialize,...
The worst case scenario - Russian invasion on Ukraine - is materializing. We condemn this aggression and try to analyze its consequences for the economy...