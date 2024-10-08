Economic calendar: API oil report, earnings from Booking and Ebay
European stock markets opened slightly higher West imposes sanctions on Russia Earnings from Booking and Ebay European stock...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The actual conflict between Russia and Occident is pushing risk assets under pressure. However, some commodities gain from these geopolitical tensions. ...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.01%, Dow Jones moved 1.42% lower and Nasdaq finished 1.23% lower. Russell...
European indices finished session in mixed moods Wall Street moves lower, S&P 500 hits 4-week low Russia recognizes expanded borders of separatist...
Yesterday's recognition of the independence of the two separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk was met with disapproval by the international community...
Major US indices deepened downward move ahead of highly anticipated speech from President Biden on Ukraine and potential sanctions against Russia. So far...
Crypto billionaire and Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin shared his own observations regarding the cryptocurrency market according to Bloomberg: Cryptocurrencies...
President Putin confirmed that Russia recognizes expanded borders of the breakaway republics in the Donbas. Head of Russia did not indicate what the 'expanded'...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) stock erased premarket losses and jumped nearly 4% higher on Tuesday, despite the fact Wells Fargo downgraded the sports betting company...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 110.5 in February, from the previous month's downwardly revised 111.1 and compared...
The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 57.5 in February from 55.5 in January and above market forecasts of 56.0, preliminary estimates...
US stocks opened higher Russia faces sanctions after Putin send forces into Ukraine's breakaway regions Macy’s (M.US) stock surges following...
NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares have lost up to 70% of their capitalization since hitting their highs near $67 in January 2021. The current market sell-off, fueled...
Oil Russia recognized separatists' republics in Donbas. Russia sent a peacekeeper mission to the region, violating the officially recognized...
Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced today, after the...
Lockheed Martin (LMT.US), the US defense giant, will manufacture a prototype of the next generation 5G 'OSIRIS' network for the US Marines. The...
European markets trade lower Markets wait for response to Putin's actions DE30 tries to bounce off the 38.2% retracement European...
Russia-Ukraine conflict is being even more closely watched by investors after Putin recognized the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic and...