USDJPY - recommendation from Barclays
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:115.02 Target:118.60 Stop:...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:115.02 Target:118.60 Stop:...
Roku stock slumped 25% on Friday despite better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter. However the streaming giant posted weak revenue figures...
General Dynamics (GD.US) is one of the largest companies from the US Aerospace & Defense sector. The company is engaged in the production of military...
The discussion around the cryptocurrency market is gaining momentum. The SEC wrote back to American politician Tom Emmer. In November 2021, Emmer asked...
EURUSD pair rebounded sharply in recent minutes due to the stronger euro. Additionally, we see a recovery on the side of European bond yields. The ECB...
Tense situation around Ukraine is expected to dominate market moods next week as well. Possibility of a Russia-Ukraine military conflict remains high and...
Crude oil is gearing up for its first weekly loss after 8 weeks of consistent gains. Such a long period of uninterrupted growth has not been seen lately,...
US stock opened in mixed modds Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine order evacuation of civilians Roku (ROKU.US) and DraftKings (DKNG.US) shares...
We can observe an increase in volatility on some markets today, although the movements at the moment are not significant. The EURUSD dropped just over...
Canada retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed and caused some moves on the USDCAD pair. Highlights...
Bitcoin took a hit yesterday as reports of Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists exchanging fire in eastern Ukraine increased appetite for safe...
European markets trade mixed DAX tests support zone at 15,240 pts Allianz takes €3.7 billion charge on hedge fund implosion European...
Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to be the main driver of moves in the markets. US indices took a hit yesterday as Western officials insisted that there...
European market set to open flat Russia-Ukraine tensions remain key driver in the markets Long weekend in the US ahead European...
US indices plunged yesterday as the situation near the Ukraine-Russia border remained tense. S&P 500 dropped 2.12%, Nasdaq plunged 2.88% and...
Global stocks under pressure Growing tensions in Ukraine Gold breaks $1900 level, Bitcoin under pressure It cannot be denied that the...
The company's financial results released on 16 February 2022 positively surprised analysts. NVidia was one of the beneficiaries of the Covid-19...
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been discussed for several months, but the gathering of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine began around...
CITI issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 0.7193 Target:...