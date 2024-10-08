US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower as geopolitical tensions flare
US stocks opened lower Russia has decided to expel the Deputy US Ambassador. Walmart (WMT.US) stock price rises following upbeat quarterly results US...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
In spite of continued assurances from Russia that it is withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border, the situation remains tense. US and EU officials...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.248million in the week ended February 12, compared to 0.225 million reported...
Palantir (PLTR.US) shares fell briefly 14% in premarket after the software company grew revenue more quickly than anticipated in the fourth quarter, however...
Oil Short-term volatility on the oil market is fuelled by two factors - potential Russian invasion on Ukraine and potential Iran nuclear deal The...
At midday on Thursday, the German benchmark index is trading at the level of yesterday's closing price. D1 chart Recently, there have been...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision today at 11:00 am GMT. As expected, CBRT decided to leave the main 1-week...
European indices trade mixed DE30 trades flat on the day Airbus proposes €1.50 dividend per share from 2021 profits European...
Oil prices took a hit in the late evening yesterday on news that Iranian nuclear deal is just days away. The United States, China and France were positive...
European markets set to open lower on Russia-Ukraine tensions Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to announce rate decision at 11:00 pm...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.09%, Dow Jones dropped 0.16%, Nasdaq declined 0.11% and Russell 2000 added...
Mixed moods in Europe Conflicting information from NATO and Russia Minutes showed Fed may raise rates in March US oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly European...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in January has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise, however triggered some moderate moves...
Viacom CBS (VIAC.US) stock slumped over 21% during today's session after the media giant posted disappointing quarterly figures. Company which is...
Retail sales rose to 3.8% in January Core retail sales increased to 4.8%; December figures revised lower US retail sales rebounded sharply...
Today's publication should bring no changes in terms of communication from the central bank. In January, Jerome Powell confirmed his hawkish stance,...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly, gasoline stockpiles dropped,...
US stock opened lower US retail sales well above expectations FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT Airbnb (ABNB.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results US...
Industrial production in the US increased to 1.4% from a month earlier in January, from -0.1% decline in December and above market...