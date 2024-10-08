Roblox share price slips after quarterly results
Shares of the company offering the popular gaming platform Roblox (RBLX.US) are losing nearly 15% in pre-session trading. The company's Q4 2021 report...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. The price of this commodity has been trading in a sideways move for a long time....
US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than expected but did not trigger any major moves...
Shopify (SHOP.US) stock fell more than 5% in premarket on Wednesday despite the fact that the Canadian e-commerce giant posted better than expected Q4...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 erases morning gains MTU Aero Engines gains after Q4 2021 earnings release European...
Market moods improved yesterday after Russia announced that it is withdrawing some troops from the Russia-Ukraine border. Evidence of an actual withdrawal...
The Bitcoin market had been grappling with numerous macro headwinds, from the tightening of Fed policy expected in March, and fears of a potential conflict...
European markets set to open slightly higher FOMC minutes, US retail sales data for January Earnings from Nvidia, Shopify and Kraft-Heinz Futures...
US indices gained yesterday as Russian-Ukrainian tensions eased somewhat. S&P 500 added 1.58%, Dow Jones gained 1.22% while Nasdaq and Russell...
European stocks rebound sharply Upbeat moods on Wall Street Russia appears to be backing away from an immediate invasion of Ukraine European...
Marriott (MAR.US) stock jumped more than 5.0% during today's session after the hotel operator posted better than expected quarterly results. Company...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Selling pressure can be observed on the oil markets on Tuesday, with both Brent and WTI futures losing more than 4% as news that part of the Russian troops...
US stocks opened higher Russia says it will withdraw some of its troops from Ukraine 'Of course' we don't want war in Europe, says Vladimir...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) opened additional seat reservations aboard its spacecraft with a minimum deposit of $150,000. The total cost of a ticket is currently...
Annual producer inflation in the United States remained unchanged at 9.7% in January, which was the highest since data were first calculated...
Palantir Technologies dropped over 70% from early-2021 all-time highs Company signed numerous deals in late-2021 and early-2022 Q4...
European markets trade higher DE30 defends 15,070 pts support again Siemens Healthineers proposes €0.85 dividend per share for...
Shares of airline companies have been dropping recently due to the escalation of Russian-Ukrainian tensions, cancellations of some flights and the...