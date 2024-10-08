😱Sell-off in Europe 📉
Major European stock market indices launch a new week with big bearish price gaps. Declines deepened after the start of the cash session. Concerns over...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Major European stock market indices launch a new week with big bearish price gaps. Declines deepened after the start of the cash session. Concerns over...
European markets set to open lower Potential Russia-Ukraine conflict to keep markets moving FOMC minutes and CBRT rate decision later...
Wall Street indices took a hit late on Friday after reports surfaced saying US sees possibility of Russia invading Ukraine even before Winter Olympics...
In this webinar you will learn how can markets react to Russian aggression what does another inflation beat in the US mean for the Fed which...
The news from US intelligence that the Russian aggression on Ukraine was a done deal spooked markets on Friday. While Russian denied it, the situation...
Friday afternoon sees a major spike in risk aversion in a response to news from US intelligence that Russia had already decided over Ukraine invasion....
The last session and the week as a whole are not ending very well for the stock market. Of course, this can be linked to yesterday's inflation reading...
According to Intel (INTC.US), the world is now entering the era of the Metaverse and the technology known as Web 3.0. The company has also identified blockchain...
Another surge in US CPI inflation caught markets off guard and triggered a sell-off on global stock markets. Indices will get a chance to move next week...
Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) is a German multinational corporation providing food delivery and online ordering services. The company operates in over 50 countries...
Once again we see a strong fall in the UoM consumer confidence index. This time the index falls almost to 60 points, lowest reading since 2011. Specifically,...
The last trading session of the week on the US stock market opens in a slightly better mood. Markets are trying to recover from yesterday's sell-off,...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests 15,300 pts area Delivery Hero takes another dive European stock markets launched...
US inflation reading for January 2022 that was released yesterday sent shockwaves through the financial markets. Another massive acceleration in US consumer...
European markets set to open lower Flash UoM Data, Russian rate decision UK GDP growth reached 6.5% YoY in Q4 2021 European...
US indices plunged yesterday following another acceleration in the US CPI inflation. S&P 500 dropped 1.81%, Dow JOnes moved 1.47% lower while...
Mixed moods in Europe US CPI inflation highest since 1982 Increased volatility on Wall Street 10-year Treasury yield above 2.0% European...
Feds Bullard comments, which is a voting member in 2022, caused some volatility on USD and stock markets. Bullard said that he favors a 100 basis point...
Mattel (MAT.US) stock rose over 12% during today's session after the toy maker reported better than expected quarterly results. Mattel earned 53 cents...