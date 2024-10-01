DE40: DAX below key resistance zone 📉
Tuesday's session in Europe marked by declines Powell's speech and Lagarde's speech later in the day Investors are optimistic about...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Tuesday's session in Europe marked by declines Powell's speech and Lagarde's speech later in the day Investors are optimistic about...
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee advocates for cutting interest rates if US inflation continues to decline towards the 2%...
Oil Rising geopolitical tensions (Middle East, France, US) and the approaching hurricane season in the US are pushing oil prices sharply higher However,...
10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for Jun: CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; CPI: actual 2.5% YoY; forecast 2.5%...
Japanese Yen loses another 0.15% against the USD today, reaching new highs at 161.700. Global market confidence in the Japanese currency is declining,...
Today's macro calendar is relatively light. The most important events of the day will be the publication of the CPI report from the Eurozone, Jerome...
Asia-Pacific indices record an upward session. Indexes from China are gaining between 0.75-1.30%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gains 1.40% testing...
Indexes on Wall Street ended the day slightly up. The US500 gained 0.20% to 5530 points, and the US100 increased by 0.45%, returning above 20000...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are up 7.00% today, reaching $210, the highest among all stocks in the SP500. This marks the fifth consecutive session of gains,...
Natural gas prices are down over 4% this week and are hovering around a critical support level of $2.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). While...
The cryptocurrency market is trading in a slightly better sentiments today, with Bitcoin and Ethereum gaining close to 2%. A weaker ISM reading from US...
The first round of accelerated elections in France is behind us. As many people expected, it led to a reduction in investor concerns about France's...
02:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for Jun: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 51.6; forecast 51.7; previous 51.3; 03:00...
US100 and US500 slightly gain at the start of the cash session The dollar retreats, losing ground to EUR and GBP 10-year bond yields rise dynamically...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US) released its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Wednesday after the market closed. The report was worse than expected,...
THE CAC 40 SHYLY BOUNCES AS FRENCH ELECTION UNCERTAINTY EASES European indices experienced a significant boost this morning following the results of...
01:00 PM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for Jun: German HICP: actual 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; German HICP: actual 2.5% YoY;...
European indices gain after French Exit Poll results Moving forward, attention will focus on CPI data from Germany and ISM PMI from the US Banking...
Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 45.8 (est 45.6; prev 45.6) German HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun F: 43.5 (est 43.4; prev 43.4) French HCOB Manufacturing...