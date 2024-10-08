Meta shares sink as regulatory risks increase
Shares of Meta Platforms (FB.US) are falling amid growing concerns over user data security regulations and weaker forecasts. Meta Platforms has...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Oil: Brent pulled back from $ 93 per barrel due to Iran's twist The US re-grants sanctions waivers for non-military uses of nuclear energy...
On Wednesday night, February 9, the management team of The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) will release the company's financial performance for the first...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 bounced off local resistance Henkel (HEN3.DE) plans to create new “Consumer Brands” business...
Chinese stocks took a hit today amid concerns that the US may add more companies to the export control list. The US Commerce Department added 33 Chinese...
European indices set for mixed opening Trade balance data from US and Canada US API crude oil stock change Pfizer (PFE.US) and Peloton (PTON.US)...
US indices finished yesterday trading mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.37%, Dow Jones finished flat, Nasdaq plunged 0.58% while Russell 2000 rose 0.49% Stocks...
DE30 defends an important support zone Mixed sentiment in the US equity market No major volatility in forex market, dollar loses to CAD and AUD Good...
Intel (INTL.US) is one of the world's largest technology companies and a supplier of state-of-the-art computer equipment. The company has been competing...
Crédit Agricole issued a recommendation for the currency pair USDJPY. The bank recommends taking a long position with the following parameters: Entry:...
The first session on Wall Street this week opened in a mixed mood. On the one hand, investors are pricing in a strong close to Friday's session, equally...
Bitcoin broke above $42000 over the weekend Polkadot consumes least amount of electricity compared to other major coins Buterin proposed new solution...
Mixed moods on European stock markets DE30 is testing strong support level Aurubis AG (NDA.DE) recorded 85% quarterly profit rise European...
Brent crude price extended recent upward move and jumped above $93.00 per barrel during today's session, reaching highest level since October 2014...
European markets set to open higher ECB president Lagarde speech at 3:45 pm GMT In spite of mixed Asian session, European stock markets are seen...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed with Nikkei fell 0.78% and S&P/ASX 200 dropping 0.14%. Kospi lost 0.32% while indices from China advanced more than...
Stock market declines in Europe Good labour market report in the USA Strengthening of the dollar Rebound on the cryptocurrency market Oil...
Shares of vaccine maker BioNTech (BNTX.US), which produces vaccines in partnership with Pfizer (PFE.US), have already rebounded nearly 15% from their lows....