Bitcoin returns above $40,000!
The largest cryptocurrency is back above the psychological barrier of $40,000. An increase of almost $3,000 occurred in just two hours, which of course...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
With the NFP report for January out of the way, markets attention shifts to another key piece of data for the Federal Reserve - US CPI report for January....
The last session of the week is extremely interesting. On the one hand, the surprising reading of NFP, and on the other hand, the rotation on the shares...
Shares of US giant Amazon (AMZN.US) are up more than 11% ahead of the market open in the face of the company's excellent Q4 2021 report. Yesterday,...
We have just learned the January data from the Canadian economy. The data showed a decline in employment and the unemployment rate accelerated to 6.5%. -...
The US economy unexpectedly added 467k jobs in January, compared to upwardly revised 510k (previous 199k) increase in December and above...
The US dollar has been under pressure recently due to mixed macro data and slightly worse prospects for interest rate hikes, which was confirmed by comments...
European stocks erased early gains Eurozone retail sales fell sharply in December Linde (LIN.DE) signs a deal with Singapore semiconductor manufacturer European...
Brent crude price jumped above $91.00 per barrel during today's session, reaching highest level since October 2014 and bringing year-to-date gains...
European indices set to open higher Jobs reports from US and Canada Eurozone December retail sales data Futures markets point to higher opening...
US indices finished yesterday's session sharply lower. S&P 500 fell 2.44%, Dow Jones moved 1.45% lower, Nasdaq plunged 3.74% while Russell 2000...
Today's session really brought a lot of volatility and a lot of events. The most important development seems to be the communication from the ECB....
US tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL.US) has begun exploring blockchain technology and its potential in the context of developing a technology known as Web 3.0....
Spotify (SPOT.US) is one of the largest music streaming providers with nearly half a billion active users, including nearly 200 million regular subscribers. The...
Gas is in retreat today after a strong rally in recent days in anticipation of the onslaught of winter. Gas stocks fell by 268 billion cubic feet, with...
There have been reports that some ECB members believe that interest rate rises cannot be ruled out this year. This would agree with Lagarde's statement...
Today's global trading session brings a number of key readings coming from the most advanced economies globally. Recent words from President Lagarde...
Shares of Meta (FB.US), Facebook's parent company plunged more than 20% in premarket after the social media giant posted weaker-than-expected fourth...
The ECB press conference with Christine Lagarde is underway. So far we have not learned anything that could change the current face of monetary policy...