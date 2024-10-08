BREAKING: US jobless claims fall more than expected
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.238 million in the week ended January 29, compared to 0.261 million reported in the...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.238 million in the week ended January 29, compared to 0.261 million reported in the...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its February meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and confirmed it will discontinue...
US labor market data is usually the most important monthly data for most investors. It would seem that after the recent assurances from the Fed about the...
As assumed and predicted by analysts, the Bank of England raised the main interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%. As a reminder, the British central...
The German benchmark index has corrected by 200 points since the weekly high reached yesterday. D1 chart The DE30 is trading more or...
European stock markets trade lower ECB and BoE decisions in focus Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) stock gains after solid quarterly results European...
UK100 has been trading in a steady upward move recently. Volatility may increase in the afternoon during two highly anticipated monetary policy meetings,...
European markets set to open higher Final services PMIs for January from Europe US ISM services and jobless claims Rate decision from BoE...
US indices finished yesterday's session mostly higher. S&P 500 surged 0.94%, Dow Jones moved 0.63% higher, Nasdaq gained 0.50% while Russell...
Today's session brought a continuation of the dollar's sell-off, while on the stock market the mood was rather good for most of the day....
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are losing nearly 25% today amid the company's release of a weak Q4 2021 report and 2022 guidance. PayPal also reported weaker-than-expected...
Natural gas futures are trading nearly 12% higher today on new forecasts pointing to a frosty mid-February, further highlighting concerns about a shortage...
The US Department of Energy released a weekly report on the change in US oil inventories at 3:30 pm GMT today. Oil inventories. Actual:...
The start of today's session on Wall Street brings moderate gains in most stock indices. The US100 index of technology companies rises after excellent...
ADP report on change in US employment in January was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 205k jobs following a 807k increase...
Bitcoin Let’s start today’s analysis with the crypto market. Major cryptocurrency has been trading in a downward trend recently. Looking...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) stock rose sharply in premarket after the tech giant posted impressive quarterly results and announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the...
European stock markets trade higher Euro Area inflation rate hit fresh record high TeamViewer (TMV.DE) plans to launch €300M share buyback...