BREAKING: Euro area inflation rate at record 5.1%
Annual inflation rate accelerated for the seventh straight month to a record high of 5.1% in January of 2021 from 5.0% in December, preliminary estimates...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The dollar index (USDIDX) continues to move lower for the third consecutive session, and today's ADP report, which will be released at 1:15 pm GMT,...
European markets set to open slightly higher US ADP report for January, Ministers from OPEC+ countries meet today Meta Platforms (FB.US)...
US indices booked another session of solid gains. S&P 500 gained 0.69%, Dow Jones moved 0.78% higher, Nasdaq added 0.75% and Russell 2000 jumped...
European major indices close higher on the day USD weakens second session in a row Mixed mood on Wall Street Today's session on the Forex...
Virgin Galactic is currently the only listed company giving exposure to the space tourism industry. The company was created by Richard Branson, a British...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US dropped for a second straight month to 57.6 in January from 58.8 in December, compared to analysts’ expectations...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 57.6 in January from 58.8 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 57.5. The...
US stock opened flat US30 broke above major resistance zone United Parcel Service (UPS.US) stock soars after solid quarterly results Wall Street...
Tuesday's session is full of PMI readings from around the world. The final European indices did not impress investors, as most of them dropped below...
The Canadian economy expanded 0.6% month-over-month in November, following a 0.8% growth in October and above market expectations of 0.4%. It was...
AMD (AMD.US) continues to see “hold” consideration by the consensus investor, in light of 2021 full-year share price performance and expectations...
3 US Big Tech companies reporting earnings this week US100 down almost 9% year-to-date Alphabet expected to report 20+% jump in sales...
Oil: Goldman Sachs sees a positive outlook for the oil market, pointing to $ 100 per barrel in Q3 On the other hand, bank also admits that OPEC...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested upper limit of the channel Heidelbergcement gains after preliminary Q4 earnings European...
As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged at today's meeting. The bank announced that it will terminate its quantitative easing...
European markets set to open higher US manufacturing ISM for January, monthly GDP report from Canada Alphabet and PayPal to report...
US indices booked another session of solid gains. S&P 500 gained 1.89%, Dow Jones moved 1.17% higher, Nasdaq surged 3.41% and Russell 2000 jumped...