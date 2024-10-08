Daily summary: Global stocks rebound at end of terrible month
European indices end the day mostly higher Wall Street rebounds Bitcoin jumped above $38000 European indices finished today's session slightly...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
European indices end the day mostly higher Wall Street rebounds Bitcoin jumped above $38000 European indices finished today's session slightly...
Blackberry (BB.US) stock managed to erased early losses and surged 10.0% after the communications software company agreed to sell its non-core legacy patents...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3443 Target:1.3000 Stop:...
This week will be marked by the intervention of several central banks, such as the ECB and the long-awaited report on the labor market - NFP in the US. Technical...
US stocks are heading for their worst month in over a year. US100 broke above major resistance zone Citrix Systems (CTXS.US) stock under pressure...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Bitcoin price struggle to break above $37200 resistance Mastercard plans to solve Ethereum scalability issues Cardano mainnet has marked a...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 4.90% YoY in January from a 1992-high of 5.3% in December, preliminary estimates showed and above market...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested resistance zone at 15,550 pts TUI drops after launching new round of funding European...
Brent price (OIL) has once again tested $90 per barrel area during Asian trading session earlier today. Bulls failed to break above and price pulled...
European futures trade higher GDP reports from Italy, Poland and Eurozone CPI data from Germany and Spain Futures markets...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed with Nikkei gaining 1.1% and S&P/ASX 200 dropping 0.2%. Trading was subdued however as Chinese, New Zealand and South...
European stocks ended the week lower Wall Street swings between gains and losses NATGAS price surges ahead of winter storm European indices...
Visa (V.US) stock jumped 8% during today's session after the payments giant posted better than expected quarterly results. Company earned $1.81 per...
Fed's favorite inflation indicator - Core PCE Deflator rose by 4.9% YoY in December, the most since September 1983 and slightly above analysts’...
NATGAS price in the US is rising more than 10% today and is breaking through important resistance levels. Initially, price broke above the downward trend...
BofA issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0674 Target:1.0900 Stop:...
Fed meeting is already behind us but it does not mean that central banks are out of the agenda. Investors will be offered rate decisions from the Bank...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 67.2 in January from a preliminary of 68.8 and below December...