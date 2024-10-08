🔥 Palladium rallies despite hawkish Fed
Palladium continues a strong upward move started in the middle of the previous week. Rally is continuing even in spite of the hawkish Fed that has boosted...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Palladium continues a strong upward move started in the middle of the previous week. Rally is continuing even in spite of the hawkish Fed that has boosted...
European indices try to recover from post-FOMC drop DE30 tests resistance in the 15,400 pts area Deutsche Bank rallies on solid Q4...
The Federal Reserve left rates and QE taper timeline unchanged yesterday but strongly hinted that the first rate hike will come in March. Moreover, Fed...
European markets set to open lower First estimate of US GDP for Q4 2021 Apple and McDonald's Q4 earnings Futures markets...
US indices traded higher in the first half of yesterday's Wall Street session but erased all of the gains following the FOMC decision and Powell's...
FOMC leaves rates unchanged, QE to end in March Powell does not rule rate hikes at every meeting US indices erase gains USD...
Key takeaways from Fed Chair Jerome Powell post-meeting press conference: Fed will adapt quickly to changes in the financial conditions High...
Fed decision did not bring any surprises in terms of interest rates. Rates were left unchanged at previous levels as expected. However, the Bank said that...
Federal Reserve announced monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm GMT. Interest rates were left unchanged as expected. However, Fed said that it will be appropriate...
Today's FOMC decision (7:00 pm GMT - decision, 7:30 pm GMT - press conference) is long-awaited and will be closely watched as it will offer hints on...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Buy...
Intel shares gain after company wins competition case appeal $1.2 billion EU antitrust fine dropped Company to report earnings after...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the CADCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
The US Department of Energy released a weekly report on the change in US oil inventories at 3:30 pm GMT today. In spite of API report pointing to a bigger-than-expected...
US markets trade higher ahead of FOMC meeting Tech sector supported by upbeat earnings from Microsoft Boeing reports $3.5 billion...
Bank of Canada announced the latest monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm GMT. Canadian central bankers decided to leave the benchmark overnight rate...
EURUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with the main currency pair - EURUSD, which has been trading in a downward trend for months. The...
Apple Inc market share in China increased to all-time high in the fourth quarter, after six years when the iPhone 6 super-cycle was at its peak, according...
Dead cat bounce, rebound or start of pump, no one can predict what will happen after Fed policy decision, but what is clear is that the fate of Bitcoin...
Tesla to report Q4 2021 earnings after session close Record deliveries in 2021, record sales expected 2022 deliveries forecast at...