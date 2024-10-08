Economic calendar: Survey data from US and Germany, Microsoft earnings
European indices set to open slightly higher Germany IFO index and US Conference Board index General Electric, Johnson & Johnson...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Wall Street indices launched yesterday's trading lower and were set for another day of heavy losses. However, indices staged a massive reversal...
European indices took a hit amid rising geopolitical tensions Wall Street extends sell-off Bitcoin price rebounds European indices finished...
Alphabet stock (GOOGL.US) fell over 4.0% after Texas and the District of Columbia sued the parent company of Google over what they called deceptive location...
The beginning of the week is being marked by volatility in the markets. The stock market extends the week's declines, as the US dollar rallies and...
We are now seeing that the market is no longer only concerned about inflation and higher interest rates, but also about an armed conflict in Eastern Europe....
Heightened risk aversion anbe spotted across multiple markets recently. The market jitters revolved around rising inflation, highly anticipated US Fed...
US stock opened lower partially due to geopolitical tensions Flash PMI indices below expectations Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock surges on acquisition...
The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 55.00 in January from 57.7 in December, below market forecasts of 56.8, preliminary estimates...
Netflix (NFLX.US) had humble beginnings. Company started as a mail-based DVD rental business in 1997 when DVDs were becoming mainstream in the United States....
Bitcoin price fell over 50% from ATH Biden administration prepares executive order outlining cryptocurrency risks Cardano's first DEX SundaeSwap...
A small and brief bounce on the European stock markets waned quickly. Blue-chips indices from Europe launched today's trading with bullish price gaps....
European stock markets trade lower DE30 drops below 15,400 pts Commerzbank taken €400 million hit from mBank provisions in Q4...
Flash PMI indices for January from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT. While the French release turned out to be more...
The Italian parliament convenes today to begin voting on the next President of the Republic of Italy. Unlike in many Western countries, where citizen vote...
European indices set to open lower Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States IBM to report earnings after session close European...
Indices from Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.5% and Kospi moved 1.5% lower. Indices...
In this webinar you will learn - why have markets been crashing after nearly 2 years of spectacular rally - what to expect from the Fed? - which...
Netflix (NFLX.US) puts pressure on tech stocks Nasdaq again entered correction territory Bitcoin dropped below $40,000 Although today's...