Coal prices are rising while gas prices are falling - what's next with CO2?
Recently, we have been observing quite significant declines in gas prices, both in the US and in Europe. On the other hand, coal prices moved higher, mainly...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
Recently, we have been observing quite significant declines in gas prices, both in the US and in Europe. On the other hand, coal prices moved higher, mainly...
Fubotv Inc (FUBO.US) tanked at one point more than 10% after Needham & Co. lowered the price target of company stock to $15 from $60 at the same time...
DANSKE issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:129.02 Target:120.00 Stop:...
Equities and cryptocurrencies took a hit this week as pick-up in US yields sparked risk aversion in the markets. Investors' attention will be focused...
We recently discussed new forecasts from Goldman Sachs, which sees Brent crude price at $ 100 per barrel within the next three quarters. The price...
US stocks opened lower Netflix (NFLX.US) puts pressure on tech stocks Peloton (PTON.US) attempt to recover after yesterday slump Us indices...
Canada retail sales data for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major...
For the second time this month, Bitcoin price dropped below psychological support at $40,000, hitting $37,700 during today's session. Digital assets...
Cryptocurrencies, which just like stock indices are considered risky assets, have come under selling pressure. Taking a look at the Ethereum chart, we...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests 50% retracement of upward move started in mid-December Airbus row with Qatar Airways intensifies European...
Netflix relesed Q4 2021 earnings yesterday after session close Headline results in-line with expectations Big miss in Q1 2022 subscriber forecasts Company...
Gold jumped at the beginning of this week and managed to break above the resistance zone ranging above the $1,830 level. However, volatility faded later...
European stock markets set to open lower Canadian retail sales data, Polish jobs report Lagarde to deliver speech on global economic...
Wall Street indices tried to recover yesterday but moods deteriorated quickly after launch of the cash trading. S&P 500 dropped 1.10%, Dow Jones...
What looked like the beginning of a recovery rally, quickly turned out to be another dead cat bounce. In spite of US indices gaining slightly at the beginning...
European bourses finished session mostly higher US indexes rebound thanks to lower yields US crude inventories unexpectedly rose The fall in...
Natural gas prices are retreating from $ 4.80 level after last week's rally. A pullback is also taking place in the case of European gas prices, which...
Marriott International (MAR.US) stock rose more than 4.5% during today's session after the hotel chain released details regarding its development process...
Initial jobless claims jumped from 231k to a seasonally adjusted rate of 286k in the week ended 15 January, according to the Labor Department, well above...