EUR erases some gains after weak PMI reading from Spain
Spanish HCOB Manufacturing PMI Jun: 52.3 (est 52.9; prev 54.0) Key findings: Production and new orders rise again, but at slower rates. Correspondingly,...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
According to Exit Poll estimates, the far-right Marine Le Pen has won the first round of France's parliamentary elections. However, expectations as...
Futures point to sharply higher opening of European cash session Euro gains after Exit Poll results of first round of French parliamentary elections Investors...
The most important event of the weekend was the first round of the French parliamentary elections. According to the Exit Poll results, Le Pen's...
Wall Street launched today's trading slightly higher, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbing to intraday record highs following a deceleration in...
South African rand is making strong gains against major currencies like USD, EUR or JPY today. USDZAR drops around 1% on the day, following a post on X...
The week ahead will see releases of a number of top-tier macro reports. Traders will be offered jobs data from US and Canada as well as minutes from FOMC,...
Estee Lauder (EL.US) is trading over 5% lower and is one of the worst performing S&P 500 members. Company is pulling back after CEO of L'Oreal,...
Revised University of Michigan data for June was released today at 3:00 pm BST. As this was the second release for June, report was not expected to show...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US headline and core PCE inflation slows to 2.6% YoY in May US2000 outperforms other Wall Street indices...
US monthly data pack for May, including PCE inflation data, was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core...
As early as Sunday, the French will go to the polls to cast their votes in the first round of parliamentary elections. Uncertainty is reaching its limits...
DAX continues second consecutive week of gains Carmakers' sector supports gains Nike results cast a shadow over sportswear companies Deutz...
Market expects lowest PCE inflation reading this year Core inflation is expected to slow to as low as 2.6% y/y, monthly readings are expected to be...
Nike is falling nearly 15.00% in pre-market trading following yesterday's results for Q4 and the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024. CFO Matthew Friend...
Bitcoin is experiencing a moderate loss of around 0.15% today, dropping to the level of $61,500. Despite this, the price remains within the consolidation...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for Jun: Spanish CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; Spanish CPI:...
In today's macroeconomic publication calendar, the key reports will be the CPI data for June from European countries and the PCE data from the USA...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data: GDP (Q1): actual 0.7% QoQ; forecast 0.6% QoQ; previous -0.3% QoQ; GDP (Q1): actual 0.3%...