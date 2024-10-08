Bitcoin rises despite negative news
Price of the most popular cryptocurrency hit a new weekly high at $43500.00 during today's session despite several bad news. Firstly, the Russian central...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly, while gasoline...
Precious metals continue to rebound, which is related to a significant decline in US bond yields. The latest data from the US are not impressive, especially...
US stocks opened higher as yields move lower Weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly Ford (F.US) stock under pressure after analyst downgrade Major...
The German benchmark index is testing an important resistance level. D1 chart The DE30 recovers on Thursday and tests the horizontal trend...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.286 million in the week ended January 15, compared to 0.230 million reported in the...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released and showed that there are conflicting views among policymakers regarding inflation....
Microsoft announced $68.7 billion all-cash deal for Activision-Blizzard Biggest gaming M&A in history Microsoft to become third...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT decided to leave rates unchanged with main 1-week...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 failed to break above resistance in the 15,800 pts area Thyssenkrupp signed submarine...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is set to announce monetary policy decision today at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT said that room for further rate cuts is...
European indices set to open slightly higher Rate decisions from CBRT and Norges Bank, ECB minutes Netflix earnings after Wall Street...
US indices continued sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.97%, Dow Jones moved 0.96% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.15%. Russell 2000 dropped 1.60% Moods...
European stocks finished mostly higher Wall Street rebounds on earnings Precious metals surge Most of the major indices from the Old...
Sony (SONY.US) stock fell another 4.0% on Wednesday, extending yesterday's 7.0% sell-off which followed news of Microsoft’s (MSFT.US) deal to...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. Company recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Public awareness, the fight against pollution and general pro-environmental actions are more and more clearly affecting the reality around us. These aspects...
Gold prices moved sharply higher during today's session and managed to break above key resistance at $1830 an ounce. Gold is currently trading at its...
US stocks opened higher US bond yields continue to move higher Bank of America (BAC.US) and Morgan Stanley (MS.US) posted solid quarterly earnings US...