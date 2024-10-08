Russia does not want to attack Ukraine - RUS50 rebounds
RUS50 index is clearly rebounding during today's session, erasing almost all yesterday's losses and significantly reduced the loss compared to...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
RUS50 Let’s start today’s analysis with the Russian index RTS (RUS50) which has experienced a spike in volatility recently. Looking at the...
European markets erase early drops DE30 tries to climb back above 15,800 pts RWE has enough liquidity to survive extreme power prices Indices...
Market interest rates continue to rise with the US 10-year Treasury yield hovering near 1.9%. While higher rates are usually seen as negative for the tech...
European markets set to open lower Canadian CPI inflation for December Morgan Stanley, Procter & Gamble and Bank of America to...
US indices slumped yesterday as Treasury yields jumped. S&P 500 dropped 1.83%, Dow Jones moved 1.51% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.60%. Russell...
European bourses finished in red US stocks slumped pressured by financials and tech shares US bond yields hit two-year high Majority of European...
Gap Inc (GPS.US) shares tumbled more than 7% during today's session after Morgan Stanley downgraded the apparel retailer’s stock to “underweight”...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
It's no longer news that highly valued tech stocks are losing much of their premium right now, and few losses have been as conspicuous as Netflix (NFLX:US)....
In a letter sent Monday to United States transportation and economic officials and obtained by NBC News, the CEOs of major airlines expressed concerns...
Russian RTS index (RUS50) is losing 6.5% today, although at one point declines reached 7%. Since the last local peak on January 12, the RUS50 contract...
US stocks opened lower US NY Empire index unexpectedly fell sharply in January US government bond yields highest since early 2020 Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
Activision (ATVI.US) stock soared about 37% before the opening bell after Wall Street Journal reported that Microsoft would buy the video game giant...
Gold price jumped and the US dollar plummeted following a release of the New York Empire Manufacturing index for January at 14:30. Release turned out to...
Oil: Oil prices reached highest level since 2014 due to one-off factors and a change in expectations regarding potential oversupply this year Temporary...
Oil has a stellar start of a new year. Not only prices managed to break above 2021 highs but Brent price even managed to reach the highest level since...
European indices drop amid jump in US yields DE30 slumps to 15,700 pts European car sales plunged 22% YoY in December European...