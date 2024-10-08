US OPEN: Mixed opening on Wall Street, Banks in retreat!
Last session on Wall Street this week starts with moderate declines Financial sector earnings season for Q4 2021 US sales data disappoints! Senate...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
US retail sales data released at 1:30 pm GMT was a key point in today's economic calendar. Moods on the markets deteriorated ahead of the reading with...
The season of releasing the financial results of major banks and other key financial institutions for Q4 2021 has just begun. Today we learned the results...
European stock market indices and US index futures trade lower on Friday ahead of the release of US retail sales data for December. The US dollar is trading...
European indices drop, techs lag DE30 tests resistance at 38.2% retracement SAP announces €1 billion share buyback European...
US indices took a hit yesterday as the market started to acknowledge that potentially quick policy tightening is coming. Comments from Fed members are...
European market set to open lower German 2021 GDP, US retail sales Wall Street banks report Q4 2021 earnings Futures markets...
Wall Street indices plunged yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 1.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.51%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.76% Declines...
European indices little changed Tech sector weigh on Wall Street US weekly claims rose unexpectedly, PPI soar 9.7% in December TESLA (TSLA.US)...
Lael Brainard finished her confirmation hearing for the position of Federal Reserve Vice Chair. Both S&P500 and Nasdaq moved sharply lower during the...
Snap (SNAP.US) stock tanked more than 6.0% after Cowen downgraded the social media company to “market perform” from “outperform”,...
Danske Bank issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened higher Lael Brainard to appear in US Senate Jobless claims rose unexpectedly US producer prices soar 9.7% in December Delta...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.230 million in the week ended January 8, compared to 0.207 million reported in the...
The German benchmark index is trading slightly higher on Thursday before the start of the US opening. D1 chart The DE30 returns above the 16,000...
US natural gas prices are pulling back today following a massive jump yesterday. NATGAS is trading almost 3% lower today, following price gain of over...
Semiconductors have been in the center of attention since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. On one hand, pandemic boosted demand for electronic...
European indices trade mixed DE30 pulls back below 16,000 pts BMW with record sales in China in 2021 European stock market...