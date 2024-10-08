DE30 fails to break above 16,000 pts area
European stocks trade mixed DE30 made failed attempt of breaking above 16,000 pts area Adidas plans to buy shares worth up to €1...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
More
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
More
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
More
European stocks trade mixed DE30 made failed attempt of breaking above 16,000 pts area Adidas plans to buy shares worth up to €1...
Oil is trading more or less flat at the beginning of a new week. Outlook for oil is unclear due and it can change any minute due to numerous factors involved....
European indices expected to open slightly higher Powell to testify on Fed chair renomination on Tuesday US CPI and Wall Street earnings...
In this webinar you will learn - what to expect from the global economy this year - how will market react amid tighter monetary policy - when...
The first Asian session of a new week turned out to be mixed. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.1%, Kospi moved over 1% lower and indices from China gained....
Wall Street indices try to recover some losses Mixed closing in Europe Gold trades near $1800 Canadian dollar strengthens after good employment...
Bitcoin price is under constant downward pressure due to several major factors. The most important of these, is hawkish macroeconomic news and a rise in...
Autodesk (ADSL.US) is a company founded in 1982 that is a leading developer of application software in engineering, architecture, construction and design,...
The first week of a new year was very interesting on the markets. FOMC minutes triggered some risk-off moods as expectations of a quicker rate lift-off...
Falls on Wall Street are slowing after today's weak NFP reading, which recorded a much smaller than expected change in employment (199k vs. 400k expected)....
Labour market reports for December from the United States and Canada were released at 1:30 pm GMT. The US report showed weaker job gains than expected....
NFP report for December will be released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Market consensus points to a jobs gain slightly exceeding 400k. However, those expectations...
Oil Supply disruptions in Libya and Kazakhstan were resolved Saudi Arabia lowers exports prices for Asia by $1.0-1.3 per barrel Lowering...
European markets trade mixed on Friday DE30 swings in the 16,000 pts area Investors seek damages from Airbus for corruption scandal European...
As it is usually the case for the first Friday of a month, today is a big day for USDCAD traders. Jobs reports for December from the United States and...
European indices set to open flat Jobs reports from US and Canada Flash CPI reading from euro area Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.47% lower and Nasdaq dropped 0.13%. Russell...
Is the German leading index heading for a stronger correction? D1 chart The DE30 is trading flat on Thursday shortly after the US opening as intraday...
US markets open lower on Thursday Tech fails to rebound, US100 cracks through 15700 level US data supports hawkish Fed US market had...