BREAKING: Gold under pressure, trading more than 1.5% down
In the last hours, we can observe solid declines on gold, but also on other precious metals. This is related to the upward movement on US bond yields,...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Wall Street indices start today's trading with moderate gains Manufacturing PMI in the USA reached 57.7 in December (previously...
December was relatively calm for the EUR/USD. However, this week is expected to be busier for the main currency pair. Traders will be watching the data...
Bitcoin market dominance fell below 40% SEC vs Ripple could be finalized by April 2022 according to lawyers Cardano gains popularity among investors Last...
Looking at the daily EURGBP chart, we are dealing with an interesting technical situation. As for the H4 interval, last week the price hit a level not...
European stock markets trade higher Germany manufacturing PMI revised lower Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) plans to increase its holding of Glovo European...
Final PMI manufacturing indices for December from France and Germany were released at 8:50 am GMT and 8:55 am GMT, respectively. The French manufacturing...
After the mixed Asian session, major European stock indices begin their first session in 2022 with gains. DE30 increases by more than 1%, while FRA40 and...
European markets seen opening higher Markets in UK and Canada are shut for holiday Manufacturing PMI releases European stock market indices...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed during the first session of 2022. DJ New Zealand is trading flat, Kospi added 0.33% while HangSeng fell nearly 1%. US...
On the occasion of the upcoming New Year, the whole XTB Research Department would like to wish you all the best with your investments, big smiles, unforgettable...
Wall Street indices start the last trading session of the year with declines Britain approves Pfizer's (PFE.US) antiviral COVID-19 pill The...
AMD (AMD.US) or rather Advanced Micro Devices is one of the world's largest chipmakers, the stock rose 31.7% last month, according to data provided...
First week of the New Year is always interesting as traders make new strategic allocations. Next week will host the release of the US jobs data for...
The year 2021 was a very bumpy and volatile one for the cryptocurrency market as a whole. Although Bitcoin has risen nearly 70% over the course of the...
Most European markets are closed in observance of New Year's Day Paris and London will trade for half a session Hunter Douglas NV (HDG.NL) stock...
The last hour brings a bit more activity of the market bulls in the cryptocurrency market, where we can see a clear upward movement in the prices of Bitcoin...
Gold is on track for a 4% decline in 2021, its biggest annual loss since 2015 as a strong post-pandemic economic recovery and persistently high inflation...