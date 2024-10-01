Morning Wrap (28.06.2024)
Asia-Pacific indices are having a mixed session. Indexes from China slightly recover yesterday's losses gaining between 0.30-1.00%. Japan's...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
European markets remain further pressured by political risks related to the French elections. France's CAC40 remains the leader of declines in the...
Rivian Automotvie following news of Volkswagen's investment of $1 billion this year and $5 billion in total over the next few years, gained more than...
According to comments from both companies, Voyager and Palantir (PLTR.US) will advance the space and defence partnership, as Voyager will implement Palantir...
Prices of the Solana cryptocurrency jumped nearly 10% after multiple sources provided verified information about the release of an application for a Solana-based...
US500 records flat session; US100 and US30 gain slightly Weakness in semiconductor sector offsets growth in software companies Arista Networks (ANET.US)...
Kansas City Fed Composite index came in -8 vs -4.5 exp. and -2 previously Manufacturing dropped to -11 vs -1 previously
Looking at global economic data and the performance of stock indices, it would be almost blind to say that companies in the aviation sector simply must...
Eia natural gas change bcf actual 52b (forecast 54b, previous 71b)
US Pending Home Sales (MoM): May: -2,1% Expected: 0,5% Previous -7,7% US Pending Home Sales took an unexpected decrease in May...
A number of macro reports from the United States were released at 1:30 pm BST today, including revised US GDP report for Q1 2024. As this is the third...
European indices mostly drop during Thursday's session A range of corporate news from Europe BofA raises recommendation on Kering shares General...
FedEx jumped over 15% after fiscal-Q4 earnings Stock made the biggest single-day jump in history Cost-cutting is going well FedEx expects positive...
The dollar has been exceptionally strong in recent days, breaking above a significant resistance zone. Although the dollar index USDIDX is down today by...
As expected, the Riksbank kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%. Riksbank Statement The Riksbank expects inflation to be 2.0% this...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several significant events. Investors should primarily focus on the final Q1 GDP report for the USA, durable...
Asia-Pacific indexes are experiencing a mixed session. Chinese indexes are down between 1.30-1.50%. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is down 0.30%,...
Wall Street indices trade lower today, although off the daily lows. S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Dow Jones gains 0.1%, Nasdaq adds 0.2% and small-cap Russell...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) continue to pull back, dropping another 3% today. NATGAS dropped below June 17, 2024 low and reached the lowest level since...