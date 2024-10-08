Chart of the day - GOLD (31.12.2021)
Gold is on track for a 4% decline in 2021, its biggest annual loss since 2015 as a strong post-pandemic economic recovery and persistently high inflation...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Majority of European markets are shut for holidays Baker Hughes US oil rig count Economic calendar is almost empty on the final trading day of...
• US indices finished yesterday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 0.25%, S&P 500 dropped 0.3% and Nasdaq lost 0.16%. • US stocks...
German DAX book 15.8% yearly gain US Jobless claims fell again below 200k Dow Jones and S&P 500 hit new ATH Today's reading from the...
Didi Global (DIDI.US) stock managed to erase premarket losses and is trading more than 6% higher despite the fact that China based ride-hailing company...
Today's reading from the US Department of Labor showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 198k, remaining...
US stocks opened higher Jobless claims fell unexpectedly Biogen (BIIB.US) stock plunges as Samsung denies report of takeover talks US indices...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.198 million in the week ended December 25, compared to 0.205 million reported in the previous...
Period between Christmas and New Year is usually marked with thinner liquidity and smaller intensity of market-moving events. End of 2021 is no different...
European stock markets trade flat DE30 trades sideways in the 15,850 pts area BMW plans to boost employment by 6,000 thousand jobs...
A pullback could be observed yesterday on the Nasdaq-100 index (US100). However, sell-off was quickly halted at an important technical support. Taking...
European markets set to open flat Biden and Putin to speak in the evening Final trading session of the year for many stock market...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones moved 0.25% higher and Russell 2000 added 0.12%....
European stocks finished session lower Mixed moods on Wall Street US oil inventories fell more than expected European indices broke the 5 session...
Alibaba (BABA.US) stock dropped over 2.5% after Bloomberg reported that Chinese e-commerce giant is considering the sale of its 30% stake in social media...
In the last 2 hours we have observed a surprising upward movement of the EURUSD pair. It could probably be related to end-of-month, quarter-end and, of...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US stock opened mixed US recorded record goods trade deficit Tesla (TSLA.US) stock climbed, as Elon Musk exercised all of his options expiring...
Market volatility remains limited, but we are seeing fairly clear movements in the precious metals market. Gold is one of the worst performers, as its...