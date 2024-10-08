Seasonality at the turn of the year - S&P 500, Bitcoin and Gold
Quite a lot is said about the seasonality at the end of the year. In the case of indices, it is often associated with the Santa Claus Rally and the January...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
How did it all start? Turkey is considered an emerging economy, located at the frontier of Europe and Asia. In spite of the close proximity of the Middle...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 pulls back after failed test of 200-session moving average Delivery Hero exits German food delivery...
Wall Street indices managed to snap a losing streak yesterday and finished trading higher. Nasdaq-100 (US100) was one of the top performers gaining 2.3%....
European markets to open flat Revised US GDP report, Conference Board for December API data points to large drop in crude inventories Futures...
US stock markets were recovering from a recent sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.78%, Dow Jones moved 1.60% higher while Nasdaq rallied 2.40%....
The title may sound a little optimistic, but in fact it is not. Many countries are recording records of new cases, even despite the large number of people...
German Chancellor Scholz: Germany must not turn a blind eye to a potential 5th wave of coronavirus 5th wave likely to come, will be dominated by...
Today, we are seeing a massive spike in gas prices in Europe. This is the result of several important factors. Firstly, it is worth mentioning the limited...
It's not an easy day for holders of shares of medical companies involved in the production of COVID-19 vaccines. During the ongoing Tuesday session...
Tuesday's start to the session on Wall Street has been bullish, with the major stock indices bouncing back from yesterday's closing prices, and...
Oil Oil resumed declines amid concerns over impact of Omicron variant and potential restrictions Netherlands impose a 3-week lockdown...
The Chilean peso took a hit yesterday, dropping to the lowest level since March 2020 (against USD). The move was a response to the outcome of the second...
European markets trade higher DE30 halts recovery at 15,415-15,440 pts price zone Qatar Airways sues Airbus over jet defects European...
Turkish lira launched a massive reversal yesterday in the evening following a speech from Turkish President Erdogan. Erdogan announced new policies aim...
European markets set to open higher Retail sales data from Canada and Poland API report expected to show small drop in oil stockpiles European...
US indices slumped yesterday after the US infrastructure bill got delayed. However, major indices managed to finish the day off the session lows....
Markets refocused today on concerns about a new variant of the cornavirus. The Netherlands will go into a strict lockdown over the Christmas and New Year...