Chart of the day - EURGBP (16.12.2021)
The Bank of England and European Central Bank will announce monetary policy decisions today at 12:00 and 12:45 pm GMT, respectively. Rate decisions from...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Flash PMI indices for December from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French manufacturing and services indices...
European indices set to open higher Flash PMIs for December from Europe and the United States Rate decision from SNB, Norges Bank,...
In spite of FOMC decision yesterday being rather hawkish, US indices experienced a massive reversal after the announcement and recovered from earlier...
Mixed moods in Europe FED doubles the pace of tapering Oil stockpiles in the US fell more than expected European indices finished today's...
The press conference of FED chairman Jerome Powell has just ended and its course was in line with market expectations. Here are they key takeaways from...
It’s not only doubling the taper – one of the messages from the materials is much steeper before curve of future expected rate increases. The...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected. The...
Vir Biotechnology (VIR.US) stock soars more than 14.0% after the drugmaker announced that recent data regarding its Covid-19 antibody therapy, which was...
US retail trade rose 0.3% from a month earlier in November after surging 1.8% in October and well below market expectations of 0.8%, adding to signs of...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
Traders are waiting for the FOMC decision scheduled for 7:00 pm GMT. Volatility is expected to be elevated across many markets. US100, GOLD and DE30 usually...
US stock opened lower Retail sales well below forecasts Fed policy decision in the evening Eli Lilly (LLY.US) stock surges on upbeat guidance US...
US retail sales data for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests 200-hour moving average Daimler to pay out 2021 bonuses of up to €6,000 per worker European...
Fed to conclude a “meeting of the Year” today Quicker taper and hints on rate hikes expected Decision at 7pm GMT, conference...
The Federal Reserve will announce the latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm GMT. A decision to accelerate the pace of tapering of asset purchases...
European markets set to open flat Fed policy decision in the evening US retail sales expected increase in November for the fourth...
US indices dropped yesterday but managed to close off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% lower and Nasdaq dipped 1.14% Trading...