Daily summary: Global stocks pull back as Fed meeting looms
Mixed moods in Europe Wall Street slides ahead of FED meeting Precious metals took a hit after US PPI inflation reading Dogecoin gains after Musk's...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The main US stock indices started today’s trading today below yesterday's close. Despite an attempt to rebound in the first minutes of the session,...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) shares surged more than 7.0% during today's session after Piper Sandler upgraded its investment stance on the maker of plant-based...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7133 Target:0.6899 Stop:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1285 Target:1.1000 Stop:...
US stock opened lower US PPI inflation rises more than expected Recent studies reveal Pfizer (PFE.US) Covid pill and vaccine effective against omicron US...
In the afternoon we can observe a clear sell-off in the precious metals market, which accelerated after the publication of PPI inflation from the US. Gold...
Oil: Oil is trying to recover recent losses, but price remains consolidating near key resistance levels (bottom end of upward channel) IEA and...
European indices erase early gains DE30 tests 15,600 pts support BMW to start X5 production in China European indices gave...
The FOMC meeting is a top event of the week. The US central bank will announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 7:00 pm GMT. As it will be...
Indices try to recover after yesterday's drop US PPI data, API oil inventories report Investors await central bank decisions...
Major cryptocurrencies as well as alt coins have been traded lower as of late. Sell-off intensified yesterday's, pushing Bitcoin 7% lower and Ethereum...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as investors prepare for potential policy tightening from the Fed on Wednesday. S&P 500 dropped...
Worse sentiment on the stock market US500 reached key short-term support USD strongest among the majors Investors await the Fed Despite...
The beginning of the new trading week on Wall Street starts quite flat. Currently, all indices representing the condition of the US economy are slightly...
Harley Davidson (HOG.US), the well-known brand of motorcycle manufacturer from the United States is gaining up to 10% in pre-market trading today. This...
Over the past week the pair EUR/USD has remained stuck between the range 1.13568-1.12602. However, this week could be especially important for the main...
Turkish currency is having another highly volatile session today. USDTRY launched a new week with an over-3% bullish price gap, following relatively calm...